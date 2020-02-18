OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Feb. 18
Weather  52.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Yavapai County Spelling Bee Friday at England Center

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: February 18, 2020 9:29 a.m.

CAMP VERDE — At 12:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, Yavapai County Education Service Agency will sponsor the 74th annual Yavapai County Spelling Bee at the Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts, 210 Camp Lincoln Road, Camp Verde.

More than 30 of the county’s young spellers are expected to participate in the competition, Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter said Monday. Nine are from Verde Valley schools.

Tara O’Neill, one of last year’s three judges, will serve this year as the event’s pronouncer, Carter said. Joining Ray Newton and Karen Otis as judges will be Kellie Burns, district executive officer at Yavapai Accommodation School District.

The Yavapai County Spelling Bee winner will participate in the 2020 Arizona State Spelling Bee, Saturday, March 21 at Arizona PBS.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Prescott Valley boy seeks third consecutive county spelling bee win
Preparing for Yavapai County Spelling Bee
Fifth grader competes in, wins his first spelling bee
Yavapai County spelling bee in Prescott Feb. 15
Sonoran Dogs at Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News