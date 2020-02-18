Yavapai County Spelling Bee Friday at England Center
CAMP VERDE — At 12:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, Yavapai County Education Service Agency will sponsor the 74th annual Yavapai County Spelling Bee at the Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts, 210 Camp Lincoln Road, Camp Verde.
More than 30 of the county’s young spellers are expected to participate in the competition, Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter said Monday. Nine are from Verde Valley schools.
Tara O’Neill, one of last year’s three judges, will serve this year as the event’s pronouncer, Carter said. Joining Ray Newton and Karen Otis as judges will be Kellie Burns, district executive officer at Yavapai Accommodation School District.
The Yavapai County Spelling Bee winner will participate in the 2020 Arizona State Spelling Bee, Saturday, March 21 at Arizona PBS.
