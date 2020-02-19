Davis, Pearsall in running to be new county treasurer
PRESCOTT — Former Yavapai County District 3 Supervisor Arlo “Chip” Davis and former County Assessor Pam Pearsall are among the finalists to replace Ross Jacobs as county treasurer.
In addition to Davis and Pearsall, Robert Beyea, Gary Freed and Michael Sarti have submitted letters of interest to the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, according to a news release Tuesday from County Public Information Officer David McAtee.
At 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, the county supervisors will review and discuss the candidates at a special meeting at their Prescott meeting room, 1015 Fair St.
The public is encouraged to comment on the candidates until noon Feb. 21 at ClerkofBoard.web@yavapai.us.
Jacobs, who served as Yavapai County Treasurer since 1997, resigned on Feb. 3 due to health concerns. Jacobs, who would have been up for re-election in 2020, was in his sixth four-year term as County Treasurer.
-- Cindy Barks from the Prescott Daily Courier contributed to this story.
