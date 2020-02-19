OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, Feb. 19
Weather  52.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Davis, Pearsall in running to be new county treasurer

Chip Davis, Pam Pearsall

Chip Davis, Pam Pearsall

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: February 19, 2020 9:56 a.m.

PRESCOTT — Former Yavapai County District 3 Supervisor Arlo “Chip” Davis and former County Assessor Pam Pearsall are among the finalists to replace Ross Jacobs as county treasurer.

In addition to Davis and Pearsall, Robert Beyea, Gary Freed and Michael Sarti have submitted letters of interest to the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, according to a news release Tuesday from County Public Information Officer David McAtee.

At 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, the county supervisors will review and discuss the candidates at a special meeting at their Prescott meeting room, 1015 Fair St.

The public is encouraged to comment on the candidates until noon Feb. 21 at ClerkofBoard.web@yavapai.us.

Jacobs, who served as Yavapai County Treasurer since 1997, resigned on Feb. 3 due to health concerns. Jacobs, who would have been up for re-election in 2020, was in his sixth four-year term as County Treasurer.

-- Cindy Barks from the Prescott Daily Courier contributed to this story.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

November county ballot marked by few choices
Yavapai County Treasurer Ross Jacobs resigns, citing health concerns
Another candidate on the list for District 2 county supervisor
Investigator believes Yavapai assessor violated state law
Assessor loses employees in county reorganization

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News