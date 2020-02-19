OFFERS
Two men charged with felonies for shoplifting at Walmart

Joshua Lee Spiteri, left, and Joshua Allen Baker.

Joshua Lee Spiteri, left, and Joshua Allen Baker.

Originally Published: February 19, 2020 10:22 a.m.

COTTONWOOD — At about 10:20 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, Cottonwood police arrested two men believed to be shoplifting at the Cottonwood Walmart.

The two suspects, 41-year-old Joshua Lee Spiteri of Cottonwood and 39-year-old Joshua Allen Baker of Camp Verde, were reportedly concealing items, switching price tags and returned stolen items for money, according to a news release from Monica Kuhlt, professional standards sergeant with the Cottonwood Police Department.

Spiteri, who was wanted for a previous shoplifting that occurred on Feb. 2, was charged with three counts of fraudulent schemes and artifices, organized retail theft, burglary and resisting arrest. Each charge was a felony.

Spiteri was also charged with burglary “because he was previously trespassed from Walmart and resisting arrest because, well, he resisted being arrested,” Kuhlt stated.

Baker was charged with fraudulent schemes and artifices and organized retail theft. Each charge was a felony.

Both men were taken into custody and booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center.

