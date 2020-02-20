OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, Feb. 20
Weather  63.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Camp Verde girls basketball earns No. 1 seed for state tournament

Camp Verde senior Tanna Decker, far left, passes to senior Jacy Finley during the Cowboys’ 58-41 win over Valley Lutheran at home on Jan. 14. VVN/James Kelley

Camp Verde senior Tanna Decker, far left, passes to senior Jacy Finley during the Cowboys’ 58-41 win over Valley Lutheran at home on Jan. 14. VVN/James Kelley

mugshot photo
By James Kelley | jameskelley520
Originally Published: February 20, 2020 5:10 p.m.

After a perfect regular season, Camp Verde High girls basketball enters the state tournament as the favorite.

The No. 1 Cowboys (26-2, 12-0 Central) face No. 16 seeded Round Valley in the first round on Friday at 12:30 p.m. at Yavapai College in Prescott. CV went 18-0 in regular season games and enters the tournament with a 20-game win streak.

“We had a couple real close calls, the Sedona game and this last game with Glendale Prep but as I told the kids, the mark of a mature team is to be able to handle adversity and come out on top and that’s what these girls did for the entire season,” CV head coach Mark Showers said.

No. 23 Round Valley upset No. 10 Globe 34-32 in the state play-in on the road. Camp Verde beat the Elks 53-31 at Round Valley on Dec. 12.

“They are aggressive, strong, they don’t shoot the ball very well but they play very hard,” Showers said.

Both Camp Verde basketball teams won their region and earn top seven seeds.

“It’s cool for the entire school, to have both teams play as well as they have this season, our gym is packed about every night for home games and we really appreciate the community of Camp Verde and the support that they’ve given us,” said Showers, who is also the CVHS principal. “It’s just been a really neat thing for our school.”

Boys earn No. 7 state seed

Camp Verde boys basketball will face Tucson St. Augustine on Friday morning to open the state tournament.

The No. 7 Cowboys (23-4, 11-1 Central) will play No. 10 St. Augustine at 11 a.m. at Yavapai College in Prescott. The winner faces either No. 2 Scottsdale Christian or No. 15 Thatcher on Saturday in the Prescott area.

St. Augustine beat No. 23 Parker 71-53 in the state play-in.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Camp Verde girls basketball opens state tournament at Bradshaw
Camp Verde basketball teams begin postseason play this week
Lady Cowboys to play in state tournament Friday at noon
POST-SEASON ROUNDUP: Camp Verde basketball teams win Central Region tourneys
No. 5 Camp Verde baseball opens state tournament Friday

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News