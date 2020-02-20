Camp Verde girls basketball earns No. 1 seed for state tournament

After a perfect regular season, Camp Verde High girls basketball enters the state tournament as the favorite.

The No. 1 Cowboys (26-2, 12-0 Central) face No. 16 seeded Round Valley in the first round on Friday at 12:30 p.m. at Yavapai College in Prescott. CV went 18-0 in regular season games and enters the tournament with a 20-game win streak.

“We had a couple real close calls, the Sedona game and this last game with Glendale Prep but as I told the kids, the mark of a mature team is to be able to handle adversity and come out on top and that’s what these girls did for the entire season,” CV head coach Mark Showers said.

No. 23 Round Valley upset No. 10 Globe 34-32 in the state play-in on the road. Camp Verde beat the Elks 53-31 at Round Valley on Dec. 12.

“They are aggressive, strong, they don’t shoot the ball very well but they play very hard,” Showers said.

Both Camp Verde basketball teams won their region and earn top seven seeds.

“It’s cool for the entire school, to have both teams play as well as they have this season, our gym is packed about every night for home games and we really appreciate the community of Camp Verde and the support that they’ve given us,” said Showers, who is also the CVHS principal. “It’s just been a really neat thing for our school.”

Boys earn No. 7 state seed

Camp Verde boys basketball will face Tucson St. Augustine on Friday morning to open the state tournament.

The No. 7 Cowboys (23-4, 11-1 Central) will play No. 10 St. Augustine at 11 a.m. at Yavapai College in Prescott. The winner faces either No. 2 Scottsdale Christian or No. 15 Thatcher on Saturday in the Prescott area.

St. Augustine beat No. 23 Parker 71-53 in the state play-in.