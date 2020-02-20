Camp Verde wrestling's Woodard finishes sixth at state

PRESCOTT VALLEY — Led by junior Junior Dade Woodard, Camp Verde High boys wrestling finished 30th at state.

Woodard (35-16) opened the Division IV state wrestling tournament at the Findlay Toyota Center with a pin but then got pinned in the second round by Jacob Gonzales from Globe. Woodard then got another pin and then beat Wesley Scarbrough form St. Johns 6-5 before losing to Shaun Tuni of Mohave and Daniel Montijo of Holbrook.

He finished sixth at 126 pounds

Senior Roy Galvan (6-8) went 1-2, beating Issac Blake from Shoto Prep 4-1. Freshman Ethan Zepeda (30-15) and sophomore Garrett Dulaney (19-16) went 0-2.