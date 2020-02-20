Celebrate Clarkdale history during 11th annual home tour April 18
Clarkdale residents will welcome the public into their historic homes during the 11th annual Historic Building and Home Tour on Saturday, April 18 beginning at 9 a.m.
Founded in 1912 as a company town, Clarkdale was Arizona’s first planned community. Sturdy brick homes were outfitted with plumbing, electricity and wood floors. Many original design elements have been lovingly restored as has the charming uptown park.
Typically, five or more homes and one commercial building are included on the tour. Transportation between the sites is available, though some visitors may prefer to walk the shaded sidewalks of this historic town. The tour is not handicap accessible and pets are not allowed. Comfortable shoes and weather-appropriate clothing are encouraged.
A classic car will be parked in front of each home on the tour.
Tickets can be purchased online at ClarkdaleMuseum.org/Events, or at the Museum, for $20 each.
In conjunction with the tour, visitors can enjoy a reenactment of the famous Clarkdale Bank Robbery which occurred in 1928. This thrilling story will be presented several times throughout the day at the actual location of the event.
Guests will check in at the Men’s Lounge in the Clark Memorial Clubhouse located at 19 North 9th Street. Items from the Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum bookstore will be available for purchase. Amazing locally created artwork will be up for bid at a silent auction. Visitors may replenish their water bottles and partake of complimentary refreshments.
The tour vans will depart from and return to the Clubhouse. The last van will depart at 3:00 pm.
Sponsorship opportunities are available at ClarkdaleMuseum.org/events.
For information detailing the Historic Home and Building Tour and other upcoming events, please visit the Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum’s website: ClarkdaleMuseum.org. The Museum is open Wednesday through Saturday, hours vary.
- Five-year-old girl dies from injuries in Monday collision
- Cottonwood man plans drive-in movie theater in Camp Verde
- Influenza hits Verde Valley hard
- That ‘boom’ you heard: Authorities suspect meteor caused mystery explosion
- Two men charged with felonies for shoplifting at Walmart
- Jerome strikes gold with parking kiosks
- Another wreck at 260 and Del Rio
- Five-year-old girl dies from injuries in Monday collision
- Traffic stop leads to fentanyl arrest
- Former Cottonwood masseur’s criminal trial begins Wednesday
- Five-year-old girl dies from injuries in Monday collision
- Two adults, 5-year-old injured in Cornville collision
- Former Camp Verde wrestling coach arrested for alleged sex crimes
- Camp Verde man convicted in 2018 death on SR 260
- Cottonwood man plans drive-in movie theater in Camp Verde
- Influenza hits Verde Valley hard
- Woman picked up on warrant; meth found
- Cottonwood Council approves sale of property for Marriott
- UPDATE: Man killed in Sedona officer-involved shooting
- Cottonwood to consider ‘tiny homes’ ordinance
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: