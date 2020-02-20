Celebrate Clarkdale history during 11th annual home tour April 18

Clarkdale residents will welcome the public into their historic homes during the 11th annual Historic Building and Home Tour on Saturday, April 18 beginning at 9 a.m.

Founded in 1912 as a company town, Clarkdale was Arizona’s first planned community. Sturdy brick homes were outfitted with plumbing, electricity and wood floors. Many original design elements have been lovingly restored as has the charming uptown park.

Typically, five or more homes and one commercial building are included on the tour. Transportation between the sites is available, though some visitors may prefer to walk the shaded sidewalks of this historic town. The tour is not handicap accessible and pets are not allowed. Comfortable shoes and weather-appropriate clothing are encouraged.



A classic car will be parked in front of each home on the tour.

Tickets can be purchased online at ClarkdaleMuseum.org/Events, or at the Museum, for $20 each.

In conjunction with the tour, visitors can enjoy a reenactment of the famous Clarkdale Bank Robbery which occurred in 1928. This thrilling story will be presented several times throughout the day at the actual location of the event.

Guests will check in at the Men’s Lounge in the Clark Memorial Clubhouse located at 19 North 9th Street. Items from the Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum bookstore will be available for purchase. Amazing locally created artwork will be up for bid at a silent auction. Visitors may replenish their water bottles and partake of complimentary refreshments.

The tour vans will depart from and return to the Clubhouse. The last van will depart at 3:00 pm.

Sponsorship opportunities are available at ClarkdaleMuseum.org/events.

For information detailing the Historic Home and Building Tour and other upcoming events, please visit the Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum’s website: ClarkdaleMuseum.org. The Museum is open Wednesday through Saturday, hours vary.