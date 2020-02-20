OFFERS
Editorial: Council sent wrong message with Butner, LeBeau decision

Originally Published: February 20, 2020 10:48 a.m.

The Camp Verde Town Council sent some clear messages to its residents Wednesday night.

The first is that citizen allegations do not have to be substantiated as fact before the Town Marshal’s Office will make public an unredacted police report to a member of the town council. Nor does the investigation into those allegations have to be complete before such information is given to a council member, even if the police report is clearly stamped as “dissemination restricted.”

The second message council sent to its residents is that an incomplete police report can and will be used against citizens as a political tool.

The third message is that it’s acceptable protocol in Camp Verde for such a report to be privy only to a select few. The town manager does not have to be aware of its existence, nor do other members of the town council.

The fourth message is that blind-siding the other members of the Camp Verde Town Council, the town manager and citizens who step up to provide volunteer service to the town is fair play.

The Camp Verde Town Council’s 5-1 votes Wednesday night to not reprimand council members Joe Butner and Bill LeBeau for their roles in the Jan. 8 political ambush of Bruce George sent all the wrong messages to the citizens of Camp Verde.

The council’s Wednesday action told the community that the mayor and council have no regard for the town’s Code of Conduct that defines “more clearly the behavior, manners and courtesies that are suitable” for those elected to public office. Council ignored the admonishment that the “constant and consistent theme through all of the conduct guidelines is respect.” Council figuratively tossed out the window the reminder to “show mutual respect for the contributions made by each individual for the good of the community.” Wednesday’s vote is a message to the community that the council does not care about its own written rules to make the “public feel welcome is an important part of the democratic process. No signs of partiality, prejudice or disrespect should be evident on the part of individual council members toward an individual participating in a public forum.”

More than anything, the Town Council failed in its mission to “Inspire public confidence in Camp Verde government.”

As for the town’s Code of Conduct for its elected officials, the council should at least be honest with its residents and send that written document to the scrap heap.

Wednesday night, the council basically gave its members the green light to make up their own rules as they go when playing politics in Camp Verde.

Carol German files ethics complaint against Camp Verde planning commissioner
No reprimand for Butner, LeBeau as Camp Verde Council votes 5-to-1 against censure, sanctions
Camp Verde council considers censure, sanctions against Butner, LeBeau
Camp Verde council to recognize recently-elected officials
Camp Verde council to discuss complaint against Joe Butner

