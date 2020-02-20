Mingus’ Brady wins state wrestling championship

PRESCOTT VALLEY — Mingus Union wrestling enjoyed its best state tournament in years.

Last weekend the Marauder boys finished fifth at the Division III state wrestling tournament at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley. The girls were ninth.

“The tournament went great,” Mingus head coach Klint McKean said.

Led by junior Conrad Brady, who won the 170-pound state championship, the Marauders sent eight boys and four of them placed. Both Mingus Union girls placed.

The last time Mingus Union finished in the top five was in 2012 when they were state runner up.

Yuma won the state championship with 111 points. Chino Valley was third with 90 and Mingus had 81.

McKean said the assistant coaches, Dick Linnenburger, Mario Chagolla Sr., Dave Wilber, and Danni Schulz were the reason for the Marauders’ success.

Last year the Marauders finished 44th.

“We finished third in our section and then finished in the top five in the state,” McKean said. “Coconino beat us at section and we beat them when it counted. We were close to getting Chino Valley. We’re excited for next year and we’re gonna get started in the offseason right away I just couldn’t be happier with the way our team performed and I’m thankful for the coaching staff, especially for coach Chagolla. In the last year the improvement we’ve seen is in large part due to him. We finished, I don’t know, 47th I think, maybe 42nd, some where in the 40s (laughs) last year, didn’t have any state placers, only brought two boys to state, so to bring eight and to place four and finish in the top five is such a great turn around in one year, so we think if we have that kind of improvement in the following year, we’re gonna be competing for a state title next year.”

Brady (16-3) won all his matches by pin except for his 5-3 win over top seeded Servando Campos from Yuma.

“He had a great tournament, really came through and wrestled his best at the end, which almost all of our wrestlers did,” McKean said.

Brady won the title match by a pin in 33 seconds, before the PA announced had even introduced them.

“It’s pretty rare I wouldn’t say it never happens but it doesn’t happen very often,” McKean said. “His toughest match was in the semifinals and we kinda knew that going in. He was up against the No. 1 seeded wrestler and that one went into overtime but everyone else he pinned. He’s a dangerous wrestler, he’s got the length and leverage and he knows how to use it. I’m glad he’s coming back next year, he’s got an opportunity to be a two-time state champ.”

On the girls side, senior Zoey Arwine (15-3) finished second at 160 in her first season wrestling and despite going back and forth to Cottonwood where she started for the Marauders’ girls soccer team in their first round playoff win.

“She had really a grueling day and a disappointing loss for her in the finals but I couldn’t be happier for her, she wrestled so well (Saturday) and then to go back to Cottonwood and win her soccer game in overtime in the playoffs and then come back here and wrestle, her body was really pushed to the limit (Saturday),” McKean said. “She was disappointed initially but I hope she looks back and realizes how incredible her first wrestling season has been for her. Hopefully she pursues wrestling after high school and wrestles in college I know that’s kind of a desire of hers right now and I hope she goes for it.”

Senior Ryan Griffin (41-7) finished third at 220, beating Brexton Thomas from Tucson Sahuaro in the third place match.

“I wanted it more than he did,” Griffin said.

After losing in the semifinals, Griffin impressed.

“He came off a rough semifinals loss and for a lot of wrestlers, after losing in the semis, being so close to being in the championship, there’s a let down and they end up in the fifth/sixth match and he didn’t, he came right back after losing, pinned his next guy and then just came and just dominated in the third/fourth match and he was all smiles afterwards,” McKean said.

Sophomore Isaac McKean (38-8) took fourth at 132 pounds, senior Keene Todacheene (28-6) finished fifth at 120 and sophomore Caylee Townsend (5-5) took sixth at 101.

“I can’t wait to see the team next year,” Griffin said.