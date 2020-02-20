Mingus girls soccer reaches state elite eight
TUCSON — Mingus Union girls soccer’s dream season came to an end in the state quarterfinals.
The No. 5 Marauders (11-3) lost 8-0 at No. 4 Tucson Catalina Foothills Tuesday night on the road.
The Falcons moved on to face No. 1 Prescott in the semifinals on Saturday. In the other final four match, No. 7 Tucson Salpointe Catholic faces No. 3 Flagstaff.
Mingus Union’s only losses came at No. 1 Prescott, at No. 4 Foothills and to No. 3 Flagstaff.
Mingus Union opened the tournament with a 2-1 win at home over No. 12 Phoenix Thunderbird 2-1 at home after overtime.
Mingus Union struck first when sophomore defender Brooke Peterson won a penalty kick that senior midfielder Jaiden Behlow converted.
Then after the Chiefs tied it, senior midfielder/forward Felicia Bueno scored the game winner off of a Behlow assist.
