OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, Feb. 20
Weather  63.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mingus girls soccer reaches state elite eight

Mingus senior Jaiden Behlow dribbles past a Falcon during the Marauders’ 8-0 loss at Catalina Foothills on Tuesday. VVN/James Kelley

Mingus senior Jaiden Behlow dribbles past a Falcon during the Marauders’ 8-0 loss at Catalina Foothills on Tuesday. VVN/James Kelley

mugshot photo
By James Kelley | jameskelley520
Originally Published: February 20, 2020 2:25 p.m.

TUCSON — Mingus Union girls soccer’s dream season came to an end in the state quarterfinals.

The No. 5 Marauders (11-3) lost 8-0 at No. 4 Tucson Catalina Foothills Tuesday night on the road.

The Falcons moved on to face No. 1 Prescott in the semifinals on Saturday. In the other final four match, No. 7 Tucson Salpointe Catholic faces No. 3 Flagstaff.

Mingus Union’s only losses came at No. 1 Prescott, at No. 4 Foothills and to No. 3 Flagstaff.

Photo Gallery

Mingus girls soccer 2019-20 postseason

Mingus Union opened the tournament with a 2-1 win at home over No. 12 Phoenix Thunderbird 2-1 at home after overtime.

Mingus Union struck first when sophomore defender Brooke Peterson won a penalty kick that senior midfielder Jaiden Behlow converted.

Then after the Chiefs tied it, senior midfielder/forward Felicia Bueno scored the game winner off of a Behlow assist. 

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Mingus soccer opens state tournament with 2-1 win over Thunderbird
High sports roundup: No. 4 Mingus girls soccer tops BM, Coco, hosts No. 5 Flag on Tuesday
Senior-led Mingus girls soccer working on chemistry
Sports briefs: Mingus boys basketball falls to Deer Valley
Mingus girls soccer opens state tournament Saturday afternoon at home

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News