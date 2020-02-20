No reprimand for Butner, LeBeau as Camp Verde Council votes 5-to-1 against censure, sanctions

CAMP VERDE — Not only are Camp Verde’s code of conduct, policies and procedures “not clear enough,” they’re also “up for interpretation.”

That’s what Vice Mayor Dee Jenkins said Wednesday before she voted against censure and sanctions against council members Joe Butner and Bill LeBeau for actions leading up to and including council’s Jan. 8 meeting.

In separate motions, council voted 5-to-1 to dismiss letters of reprimand against Butner and LeBeau. Butner and LeBeau abstained from voting on how to handle their respective reprimand letters.

Before council’s vote, Butner said he “wasn’t trying to short-change our council.”

“I will apologize to my fellow council members for not providing this information prior to the meeting,” Butner said.

On Jan. 8, council considered whether it would reappoint Camp Verde resident Bruce George to his post on the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission.

Butner questioned George regarding a complaint that was called in to the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office just before 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13.

On Dec. 19, Council Member Bill LeBeau filled out a public records request for the Dec. 13 incident, then passed the information to Butner. Butner said Wednesday that he had received the document on Jan. 7.

George stated in a Jan. 13 complaint against the town that Butner “(tried) to introduce some unsubstantiated allegations.”

Although George later withdrew his complaint, Butner acknowledged Wednesday that reprimand letters in council’s Feb. 19 agenda packet were the “new complaint against Mr. LeBeau and me.”

“I would simply ask that these letters, that this letter of reprimand be dismissed,” Butner said. “I was trying to do the right thing.”

Robin Whatley was the only council member to vote in favor of reprimand.

“I guess I’m naïve,” she told council. “I expect a higher standard for our council. For me, it doesn’t have to be in black and white. Does it have to be in black and white to treat each other decently?”

