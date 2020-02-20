OFFERS
Thu, Feb. 20
Spring Creek Ranch meeting set for Tuesday, Feb. 25

Eric and Lisa Borowsky. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

Eric and Lisa Borowsky. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: February 20, 2020 12:02 p.m.

CORNVILLE - A public meeting is set to take place Tuesday, Feb. 25 on the site of a proposed large planned area development. Eric Borowsky of Scottsdale will host a 1 p.m. public input meeting at his Spring Creek Ranch property, located off State Route 89A between Page Springs Road and Oak Creek Valley Road.

There, he’ll present and take questions on his revised development plans for the riparian area, which includes thousands of residential units and recreational vehicle pads.

A revised Spring Creek Ranch plan, submitted recently to Yavapai County Development Services, includes 1,500 total single-family manufactured or site-built residential lots, of which as many as 200 lots may be used for recreational vehicle visitors, plus 400 rental units and a 200-unit assisted-living facility.

Borowsky, along with the Ryerson family of Cornville, is devoting a combined 282 acres along Spring Creek, set back along the south side of 89A, north of Oak Creek Valley Estates.

The zoning change request is tentatively scheduled to be re-heard by the Yavapai County Planning and Zoning Commission on March 19 in Cottonwood. Borowsky’s initial plan included 1,850 manufactured home lots, 400 RV pads, plus the same 400 rental units and the 200-unit assisted living facility.

In December, the Planning and Zoning Commission denied the plan in a 5-4 vote.

to recommend disapproval of Borowsky’s first proposed planned area development for the acreage.

County Supervisor Randy Garrison had said that even one Planning and Zoning “down” vote on a project raises serious concerns, and another supervisor, Tom Thurman, said publicly he wouldn’t approve it, so Borowsky asked for more time to rework the plan.

Eric Borowsky and his daughter, Lisa, an attorney, hosted a presentation Wednesday at Yavapai College’s Sedona Campus. However, the Feb. 25 event serves as Borowsky’s official community meeting required in order to take the proposal back to the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Contact
