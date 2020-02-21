Beer School, Fuego Friday and more at Cottonwood Main Stage

Thursday, Feb. 27, Main Stage presents their monthly Beer School featuring Flagstaff’s own, Wanderlust Brewing Company. Wanderlust was established in 2012 by frequent traveler and beer guy, Nathan Friedman.



At Beer School, $5 gets the “students” five to six tastings, promotional items and some useful and/or trivial information about a different brewery every month.

Class starts at 7 p.m. for those 21 and over.

Friday, Feb. 28, Main Stage’s weekly dance party presents “Fuego Friday” with DJ Johnny K. This special event will feature Latin Fusion Dance music all night long, so put on your dancing shoes and get ready to burn up the dance floor.



For several years and counting, Johnny K has delighted guests at Main Stage with his amazing skills and creative music mix.



Fuego Friday will be no different than his other shows, except maybe a little hotter and a lot spicier. Music starts at 9 p.m. until the lights come on at 2 a.m.



This is a no-cover event for 21 and over.

The last day of the month, Feb. 29, Main Stage welcomes back four of Phoenix’s favorite queens for “Drag-A-Go Go 2020.”

GiGi, Eva, Desiree and everyone’s favorite Plus Size Barbie, Aimee, come gloriously prepared to entertain, provide some laughs and astound you with their skills of dancing in dangerously high heels. This event is open to all and is always a good time. Show starts at 9 p.m. for those 21 and over. $5 cover

Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature a Nightclub Two-Step dance class with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. and then karaoke with hostess Christa Cave at 8 p.m.

Tuesdays are featuring a Salsa dance class with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. and then karaoke with Andrew Benassi starting at 8 p.m. Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with hostesses, Penny Smith and Rebecca Riffel.

Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m. Thursday nights starting at 7:30 p.m. is Pub Trivia with Brett and Candy. Every fourth Thursday of the month, Pub Trivia is replaced by Beer School starting at 7 p.m.

Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m., to close and closed on Sundays.

All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.