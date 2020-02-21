OFFERS
Camp Verde boys basketball opens state tournament with rout

Camp Verde junior Mason Rayburn scores during the Cowboys’ 70-44 win over St. Augustine in the first round of the state tournament on Friday in Prescott. VVN/James Kelley

Camp Verde junior Mason Rayburn scores during the Cowboys' 70-44 win over St. Augustine in the first round of the state tournament on Friday in Prescott. VVN/James Kelley

By James Kelley
February 21, 2020

PRESCOTT – Camp Verde High boys basketball opened the state tournament with a dominant win.

The No. 7 Cowboys (24-4) beat No. 10 Tucson St. Augustine 70-44 on Friday at Yavapai College in the 2A state tournament’s first round.

“I’m very proud of the boys, they played with energy, they were very focused,” CV head coach Daniel Wall said. “I just couldn’t be more of how they executed and competed today.”

CV faces No. 2 Scottsdale Christian on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Yavapai College in Prescott. The Eagles beat No. 15 Thatcher on Friday 67-50.

In the first round game, senior shooting guard Jason Collier led all scorers with 18 points, followed by sophomore guard/forward Chino Salas-Zorrilla who had 17.

St. Augustine won the 2A South by a game but lost to Thatcher in the region tournament. Then they beat No. 23 Parker 71-53 in the state play-in.

Sophomore David Campa led the Wolves in scoring with 13 points. Junior Thomas Reyna was next with nine.

“St. Augustine’s a really good team, I just felt like our kids came out and were extremely focused, we won all those 50/50 balls and it was a great team effort,” Wall said. “It wasn’t just one kid, a lot of the kids were competing and everybody had an impact on the game.”

Camp Verde junior Mason Rayburn scores during the Cowboys’ 70-44 win over St. Augustine in the first round of the state tournament on Friday in Prescott. VVN/James Kelley

After leading 18-14 after the first quarter, Camp Verde scored 27 points in the second to lead 45-24 at the half, eclipsing St. Augustine’s total score of 44. The Cowboys led 58-33 after the third quarter.

It’s the second straight victory for Camp Verde, who won the region last week.

“That’s a really exciting thing, we had some really good teams in the region and we don’t get those opportunities every year, so I’m sure proud of those boys,” Wall said.

Glendale Prep, a 2A Central rival, earned the No. 4 seed but lost to No. 13 San Manuel 70-65 in the first round.

The full bracket can be found here

https://www.azpreps365.com/brackets/basketball-boys/2a/856-2020-aia-boys-basketball-2a-state-championship

News