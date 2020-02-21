Camp Verde boys basketball opens state tournament with rout
PRESCOTT – Camp Verde High boys basketball opened the state tournament with a dominant win.
The No. 7 Cowboys (24-4) beat No. 10 Tucson St. Augustine 70-44 on Friday at Yavapai College in the 2A state tournament’s first round.
“I’m very proud of the boys, they played with energy, they were very focused,” CV head coach Daniel Wall said. “I just couldn’t be more of how they executed and competed today.”
CV faces No. 2 Scottsdale Christian on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Yavapai College in Prescott. The Eagles beat No. 15 Thatcher on Friday 67-50.
In the first round game, senior shooting guard Jason Collier led all scorers with 18 points, followed by sophomore guard/forward Chino Salas-Zorrilla who had 17.
St. Augustine won the 2A South by a game but lost to Thatcher in the region tournament. Then they beat No. 23 Parker 71-53 in the state play-in.
Sophomore David Campa led the Wolves in scoring with 13 points. Junior Thomas Reyna was next with nine.
“St. Augustine’s a really good team, I just felt like our kids came out and were extremely focused, we won all those 50/50 balls and it was a great team effort,” Wall said. “It wasn’t just one kid, a lot of the kids were competing and everybody had an impact on the game.”
After leading 18-14 after the first quarter, Camp Verde scored 27 points in the second to lead 45-24 at the half, eclipsing St. Augustine’s total score of 44. The Cowboys led 58-33 after the third quarter.
It’s the second straight victory for Camp Verde, who won the region last week.
“That’s a really exciting thing, we had some really good teams in the region and we don’t get those opportunities every year, so I’m sure proud of those boys,” Wall said.
Glendale Prep, a 2A Central rival, earned the No. 4 seed but lost to No. 13 San Manuel 70-65 in the first round.
The full bracket can be found here
https://www.azpreps365.com/brackets/basketball-boys/2a/856-2020-aia-boys-basketball-2a-state-championship
- Cottonwood man plans drive-in movie theater in Camp Verde
- Five-year-old girl dies from injuries in Monday collision
- Influenza hits Verde Valley hard
- That ‘boom’ you heard: Authorities suspect meteor caused mystery explosion
- Two men charged with felonies for shoplifting at Walmart
- Jerome strikes gold with parking kiosks
- Another wreck at 260 and Del Rio
- Traffic stop leads to fentanyl arrest
- Former Cottonwood masseur’s criminal trial begins Wednesday
- Carol German files ethics complaint against Camp Verde planning commissioner
- Five-year-old girl dies from injuries in Monday collision
- Two adults, 5-year-old injured in Cornville collision
- Former Camp Verde wrestling coach arrested for alleged sex crimes
- Camp Verde man convicted in 2018 death on SR 260
- Cottonwood man plans drive-in movie theater in Camp Verde
- Influenza hits Verde Valley hard
- Woman picked up on warrant; meth found
- Cottonwood Council approves sale of property for Marriott
- Cottonwood to consider ‘tiny homes’ ordinance
- That ‘boom’ you heard: Authorities suspect meteor caused mystery explosion
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: