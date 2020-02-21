County Planning and Zoning says no to Primrose

COTTONWOOD — More than a dozen Verde Valley residents told the Yavapai County Planning and Zoning Commission on Thursday why they don’t want to see a 302-unit residential complex built in Rimrock.

On a 9-to-0 vote, the commission will encourage the county’s Board of Supervisors to deny an application for a zoning map change by Rimrock Partners, LLC.

Before the vote, Commissioner Michael Ellegood said that the project, known as Primrose Peaks Estates, is “needed in the Verde Valley.”

“However, I can’t support it,” he said. “Today, I’m going to vote ‘no.’”

Following one man who spoke in favor of the project, Verde Valley residents, all but one from the Rimrock community, spoke from a document titled “opposition to rezoning to PAD, Primrose Peaks Estates.”

The self-proclaimed grassroots group explained that Primrose Peaks did not support the community’s vision, increased density by 1100% in the project area, would adversely affect the community’s environment and geology, would bring more noise and traffic, and would be built “just off the takeoff and landing end” of the Rimrock Airport’s runway.

Ellegood also pointed out that the National Park Service is opposed to the Primrose Peaks project.

“They’ve written a letter,” Ellegood said. “And the feds don’t take positions lightly. We’re kind of on the horns of a dilemma.”

As the commission is simply a recommendation board, the county’s Board of Supervisors will still be able to consider the zoning map change from residential rural (RCU-2A) and residential single family limited to site-built structures only (R1L-70) to a Planned Area Development zoning district (PAD).

Supervisors are tentatively scheduled to consider the application on March 18.

Plans for Primrose Peaks are for the development of 64 studio units, 64 one-bedroom units, 102 two-bedroom units and 72 three-bedroom units on approximately 46.72 acres on the north side of Beaver Creek Road, adjacent to and south of I-17.

The units, Project Engineer Larry Cepek explained Thursday, are all rentals.

Only able to consider land use, the commission wasn’t able to discuss assertions from Ellen Simon, one of the project’s owners, that Primrose would provide affordable homes.

“There’s a critical shortage of workforce housing in Yavapai County and Coconino County,” Simon said. “We believe the essential aspects we’d provide serve the greater good.”

But the project, according to Beaver Creek Community Association President Janet Aniol, “is in violation of the community plan, vision, wants and needs of residents.”

“New residences are under construction along State Route 260 in Camp Verde,” Aniol said. “This is where they have been approved through the community process.”