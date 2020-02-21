OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, Feb. 21
Weather  61.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

County Planning and Zoning says no to Primrose

Ellen Simon, one of the owners of Rimrock Properties, told the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors that “there’s a critical shortage of workforce housing in Yavapai County and Coconino County. We believe the essential aspects we’d provide serve the greater good.” VVN/Vyto Starinskas

Ellen Simon, one of the owners of Rimrock Properties, told the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors that “there’s a critical shortage of workforce housing in Yavapai County and Coconino County. We believe the essential aspects we’d provide serve the greater good.” VVN/Vyto Starinskas

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: February 21, 2020 8:55 a.m.

photo

Beaver Creek Community Association President Janet Aniol tells the Yavapai County Planning and Zoning that the proposed Primrose Peaks Estates development in Rimrock “is in violation of the community plan, vision, wants and needs of residents.” VVN/Bill Helm

COTTONWOOD — More than a dozen Verde Valley residents told the Yavapai County Planning and Zoning Commission on Thursday why they don’t want to see a 302-unit residential complex built in Rimrock.

On a 9-to-0 vote, the commission will encourage the county’s Board of Supervisors to deny an application for a zoning map change by Rimrock Partners, LLC.

Before the vote, Commissioner Michael Ellegood said that the project, known as Primrose Peaks Estates, is “needed in the Verde Valley.”

“However, I can’t support it,” he said. “Today, I’m going to vote ‘no.’”

Following one man who spoke in favor of the project, Verde Valley residents, all but one from the Rimrock community, spoke from a document titled “opposition to rezoning to PAD, Primrose Peaks Estates.”

The self-proclaimed grassroots group explained that Primrose Peaks did not support the community’s vision, increased density by 1100% in the project area, would adversely affect the community’s environment and geology, would bring more noise and traffic, and would be built “just off the takeoff and landing end” of the Rimrock Airport’s runway.

Ellegood also pointed out that the National Park Service is opposed to the Primrose Peaks project.

“They’ve written a letter,” Ellegood said. “And the feds don’t take positions lightly. We’re kind of on the horns of a dilemma.”

As the commission is simply a recommendation board, the county’s Board of Supervisors will still be able to consider the zoning map change from residential rural (RCU-2A) and residential single family limited to site-built structures only (R1L-70) to a Planned Area Development zoning district (PAD).

Supervisors are tentatively scheduled to consider the application on March 18.

Plans for Primrose Peaks are for the development of 64 studio units, 64 one-bedroom units, 102 two-bedroom units and 72 three-bedroom units on approximately 46.72 acres on the north side of Beaver Creek Road, adjacent to and south of I-17.

The units, Project Engineer Larry Cepek explained Thursday, are all rentals.

Only able to consider land use, the commission wasn’t able to discuss assertions from Ellen Simon, one of the project’s owners, that Primrose would provide affordable homes.

“There’s a critical shortage of workforce housing in Yavapai County and Coconino County,” Simon said. “We believe the essential aspects we’d provide serve the greater good.”

But the project, according to Beaver Creek Community Association President Janet Aniol, “is in violation of the community plan, vision, wants and needs of residents.”

“New residences are under construction along State Route 260 in Camp Verde,” Aniol said. “This is where they have been approved through the community process.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Beaver Creek residents voice opposition to Primrose Peaks Estates project
Overflow crowd turned away at development meeting
County to consider zoning change for 302 housing units in Rimrock
Beaver Creek’s 2019: Primrose Peaks, Montezuma Rimrock water were hot discussions
Primrose development ‘particularly worrisome’

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News