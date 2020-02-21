L’Auberge de Sedona to host 2020 Sedona Bridal Show & Boot Camp

The highly anticipated 2020 Sedona Bridal Show and Boot Camp is coming to L’Auberge de Sedona, 301 L’Auberge Lane, Sedona.

The annual bridal show opens on Saturday, Feb. 29, and runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Co-produced by Events by Show Stoppers and Event Rents Phoenix, the 2020 Sedona Bridal Show and Boot Camp, currently in its 9th year, has become the most celebrated and well-attended bridal show in Northern Arizona.

Virtually everything a couple needs for a perfectly romantic Sedona wedding will be at their fingertips. Couples will be able to connect with major Sedona wedding venues as well as important wedding venues located in Flagstaff and Prescott.

Vendors are screened for excellence and relevance. There are no filler vendors; only those essential vendors that a couple really wants and needs will qualify. Popular caterers and cake artists will be serving delicious samples.

Florists will have gorgeous displays of their floral work. There will be great choices for photographers, planners, DJ’s, travel services and transportation companies. Hair and makeup trials will be offered free of charge to all brides.

Prizes, giveaways, special discounts and drawings will be offered by many vendors.

The 2020 Sedona Bridal Show and Boot Camp is not the typical bridal show commonly associated with huge expos in larger metropolitan areas. Brides do not have to deal with crowds of people who are literally getting married everywhere.

This show is a boutique-style event that targets couples interested in having a Sedona or Northern Arizona wedding. Couples can have productive, in depth, one-on-one conversations with vendors who can answer all their questions.

Brides may visit www.sedonabridalshowandbootcamp.com to pre-register for free admission and to get parking information that shows uptown maps and parking lot locations.

For more information, call 928-203-9096.

Beginning at 10:30, Red Rock Magic Trolley will begin shuttling couples from the various parking lots to the registration area located just off of Amara Lane.

The trolley will run until 4:30. Only guests actually staying at L’Auberge may park on the L’Auberge property.