Music & more at Vino Di Sedona

Musician: Rick Busbea

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 26

Time: 6-9 p.m.

Rick Busbea has been on the Sedona music scene for over five years, and his lively upbeat shows have given him the reputation of a “must see” musician while in Sedona. Rick plays some originals, but his passion is cover songs to take his audience down “memory lane.” This belief led to the creation of the “Rick Busbea Jukebox” so his audience can pick favorite songs for him to play.

Musician: Open Mic hosted by Dan Rice

Date: Thursday, Feb. 27

Time: 6-10 p.m.

Dan Rice hosts Sedona’s best Open Mic, every Thursday night. Open Mic is an opportunity to hear professional musicians along with new musicians hoping to break into the music scene, all on the same night. Each musician is allotted time to play, and musicians and audience members get to hear different musicians performing a variety of genres; all music styles are welcome. Musicians are encouraged to arrive early.

Musician: Robin Bryer

Date: Friday, Feb. 28

Time: 3:30-6 p.m.

Finger-style guitar by Robin Bryer. Robin is the owner of the Predator Zip Line (Located at Out of Africa) is also an up and coming Sedona musician. Robin has always loved music and playing guitar. His hobby is becoming more of a passion, and he’s been performing in Sedona music venues. Robin plays guitar and sings at Vino Di Sedona almost every Friday afternoon, 3:30-6 PM.

Musician: Beatles Night w/Tommy “Rocks”

Date: Friday, Feb. 28

Time: 7-10 p.m.

Tommy Rocks plays nothing but Beatles songs the last Friday of each month. You can sing along with Tommy to all your favorite Beatles tunes. Tommy is an acoustic rock musician who has performed thousands of shows throughout America. Known for decades as a guitarist and singer, in Arizona he is better known for his wildly popular Beatles shows, as well as his solo acoustic performances. He is also regarded as one of the top ukulele players in the state (Tommy made the cover story of Ukulele Magazine in the winter of 2018).

Musician: Saturday Wine Tasting w/music by Michael Peters & Mark Larson

Date: Saturday, Feb. 29

Time: 3:30-6 p.m.

Wine Tasting is accompanied by two local favorites, Michael Peters & Mark Larson. Each will offer a selection of originals and covers with guitar and vocals.

Musician: Meadowlark

Date: Saturday, Feb. 29

Time: 7-10 p.m.

Meadowlark features Rick Cyge’s guitar and mandolin with Lynn Trombetta’s flute and Irish whistles in a style described as “Pure Celtic-Crossover Magic!” Don’t miss this exciting mix of jigs, reels, airs, and Meadowlark’s original compositions. Cyge and Trombetta formed Meadowlark in 1993, performing for a small outdoor café in a beautiful pecan orchard. Originally, their repertoire was mostly Celtic music but they soon evolved into creating their own music inspired by the natural settings. The Meadowlark duo kept their Celtic underpinnings and became known for their performances of instrumental compositions inspired by the desert southwest region, including “Creek Spirit”, written about Trombetta’s experience in the canyons of Sedona, where she spent her childhood summers and played her flute from high, allowing the sounds to waft down through Oak Creek. Their discography includes nine CD releases. Learn more and hear samples at www.MeadowlarkMusic.com.

Musician: Rick Busbea

Date: Sunday, March 1

Time: 7-10 p.m.

Musician: Tim Young

Date: Monday, March 2

Time: 6-9 p.m.

Tim Young is a singer-songwriter and guitarist who plays upbeat music that you can tap your feet to! Before moving to Sedona, Tim had a thirty-year music career in NYC where he performed hundreds of shows and released three CD’s. He was raised in the heyday of AM top forty radio and the Folk music boom, his inspirations are everyone from Bob Dylan, Joan Baez, and Arlo Guthrie to The Beatles, Sex Pistols, Ramones, Cars and Nirvana.

Instrumentally, Tim is a stand out rhythm guitarist, both acoustic and electric. He has composed music and songs for TV and several independent films. Tim’s lyrics are inspired by personal relationships, politics, the bar scene, and the music business.

Musician: KB Bren

Date: Tuesday, March 3

Time: 6-9 p.m.

Life Is Beautiful front man, lead singer, and guitarist, KB Bren, performs solo the first Tuesday of every month. KB is a long time Sedona resident and a life-long musician who has written at least 1,000 songs, fronted numerous local bands (Grateful Fred, Cold December) and played with the LA based 80’s band Fastway.

Vino Di Sedona is located at 2575 W SR 89A in West Sedona. For more information or to see the full calendar of events, visit www.VinoDiSedona.com. 928-554-4682.