No. 1 Camp Verde girls basketball opens state tourney with win

PRESCOTT – After a slow start, Camp Verde High girls basketball returned to form in the state tournament opener.

The No. 1 Cowboys (27-2) beat No. 16 seeded Eagar Round Valley 56-40 on Friday afternoon at Yavapai College in the first round of the 2A state tournament.

Camp Verde faces No. 8 Pima in the quarterfinals on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Yavapai College in Prescott. Pima beat No. 9 Avondale St. Paul II 48-38 in the first round.

After beating the Elks 53-31 at Round Valley in December, they were tied 14-14 after the first quarter and the Cowboys even trailed in the second frame.

“Well hopefully the cobwebs are out and hopefully we play a little bit smoother in the second game,” CV head coach Mark Showers said. “But the first half of this game was a grind. We made lots of mental mistakes and they allowed Round Valley to score some points that they don’t normally score, so hopefully we can do a little bit better job in the next game and take away some of those mental errors and we’ll be in better shape.”

Camp Verde senior center Jacy Finley scored 27 points, including 16 in the first half.

“Jacy right now, if we can get the ball to her, we’re in great shape, that really is the key,” Showers said. “She’s our foundation and if we can start with her and establish her on the post, then it opens up the outside game and the dribble drive penetration. So hopefully we can continue to do that.”

Camp Verde rallied to tie it at 24-24 with 3:20 left in the second quarter and then took the lead 26-24 a minute later.

“Our defense got more aggressive, we figured out like what we needed to do on offense, we just needed to attack more and it just really worked out for us,” CV senior point guard Tanna Decker said.

Camp Verde outscored the Elks 17-10 in the second quarter to lead 31-24 at the half and then outscored RV 15-6 in the third.

“Our defense was playing too tight on their man and we weren’t helping on the weak side as well as we should and they were able to get a couple of cheapies inside and that hurt us,” Showers said. “We made that adjustment at halftime and they weren’t able to get as many of those easy one inside and we started extending the lead.”

Junior Karli Haws led the way for Round Valley with 13 points.

Senior point guard Amanda Lozanilla and sophomore guard Shelly Warfield scored nine points for Camp Verde.

“I think we started off a little rough but then we got our energy up and we picked each other up, we figured out what we needed to do,” Decker said.

If the Cowboys win on Saturday then they advance to the final four in Phoenix next Friday.

“Being No. 1 is definitely a big target, so we’ll see what happens but I think we can definitely take it,” Decker said.

The full bracket can be found here

https://www.azpreps365.com/brackets/basketball-girls/2a/879-2020-aia-girls-basketball-2a-state-championship