OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, Feb. 21
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

No. 1 Camp Verde girls basketball opens state tourney with win

Camp Verde senior Tanna Decker drives past an Elk during the Cowboys’ 56-40 win over Round Valley on Friday at Yavapai College in the first round of the 2A state tournament. VVN/James Kelley

Camp Verde senior Tanna Decker drives past an Elk during the Cowboys’ 56-40 win over Round Valley on Friday at Yavapai College in the first round of the 2A state tournament. VVN/James Kelley

mugshot photo
By James Kelley | jameskelley520
Originally Published: February 21, 2020 8:41 p.m.

PRESCOTT – After a slow start, Camp Verde High girls basketball returned to form in the state tournament opener.

The No. 1 Cowboys (27-2) beat No. 16 seeded Eagar Round Valley 56-40 on Friday afternoon at Yavapai College in the first round of the 2A state tournament.

Camp Verde faces No. 8 Pima in the quarterfinals on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Yavapai College in Prescott. Pima beat No. 9 Avondale St. Paul II 48-38 in the first round.

After beating the Elks 53-31 at Round Valley in December, they were tied 14-14 after the first quarter and the Cowboys even trailed in the second frame.

“Well hopefully the cobwebs are out and hopefully we play a little bit smoother in the second game,” CV head coach Mark Showers said. “But the first half of this game was a grind. We made lots of mental mistakes and they allowed Round Valley to score some points that they don’t normally score, so hopefully we can do a little bit better job in the next game and take away some of those mental errors and we’ll be in better shape.”

Camp Verde senior center Jacy Finley scored 27 points, including 16 in the first half.

“Jacy right now, if we can get the ball to her, we’re in great shape, that really is the key,” Showers said. “She’s our foundation and if we can start with her and establish her on the post, then it opens up the outside game and the dribble drive penetration. So hopefully we can continue to do that.”

photo

Camp Verde senior Jacy Finley scored 27 points in the Cowboys’ 56-40 win over Round Valley on Friday at Yavapai College in the first round of the 2A state tournament. VVN/James Kelley

Camp Verde rallied to tie it at 24-24 with 3:20 left in the second quarter and then took the lead 26-24 a minute later.

“Our defense got more aggressive, we figured out like what we needed to do on offense, we just needed to attack more and it just really worked out for us,” CV senior point guard Tanna Decker said.

Camp Verde outscored the Elks 17-10 in the second quarter to lead 31-24 at the half and then outscored RV 15-6 in the third.

“Our defense was playing too tight on their man and we weren’t helping on the weak side as well as we should and they were able to get a couple of cheapies inside and that hurt us,” Showers said. “We made that adjustment at halftime and they weren’t able to get as many of those easy one inside and we started extending the lead.”

Junior Karli Haws led the way for Round Valley with 13 points.

Senior point guard Amanda Lozanilla and sophomore guard Shelly Warfield scored nine points for Camp Verde.

“I think we started off a little rough but then we got our energy up and we picked each other up, we figured out what we needed to do,” Decker said.

If the Cowboys win on Saturday then they advance to the final four in Phoenix next Friday.

“Being No. 1 is definitely a big target, so we’ll see what happens but I think we can definitely take it,” Decker said.

The full bracket can be found here

https://www.azpreps365.com/brackets/basketball-girls/2a/879-2020-aia-girls-basketball-2a-state-championship

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Camp Verde girls hoops sweeps Paradise Honors
Camp Verde girls hoops rolls into state tournament
Camp Verde girls basketball heads into Christmas break on high note
Camp Verde girls basketball rebounds to rout Sedona
Camp Verde girls basketball opens state tournament at Bradshaw

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News