Poetry and Prose Project presents James Jay, Mary Heyborne, Robert Jackson

Friday, Feb. 28, 5 p.m., the Poetry and Prose Project will present one of Northern Arizona’s most famous poets when James Jay reads from his newest book Barman.

The program will take place at the Sedona Library, 3250 White Bear Road.

Organizers of the Poetry and Prose felt only one of Sedona’s most accomplished poets would be an appropriate opening act and asked Mary Heyborne to share some of her words. The musical guest for the evening will be Robert Jackson who will be playing melodies upon his Native American-styled flute.

Barman is the highly anticipated follow up to Jay’s book The Journeyman which was among the finalists for the Pushcart Prize.

“The Barman is the keeper of lost objects: a forgotten hoodie, a wallet full of cash, the strophes sung out in pain and despair, the beautiful moments that a rich life allows you to have and forget … In his third poetry collection, James Jay stands behind his bar watches, listens, and gives these objects, moments and feelings resonance.”

James Jay has worked as a bartender, a wildland firefighter, bookseller, surveyor, and furniture mover. He lives in Flagstaff where he has taught poetry at the jail, the public schools, and Northern Arizona University. James is also owner of Uptown Pubhouse, home of the weekly Juniper House Readings. When not writing, working at the bar, running with the kids and dogs, James Jay plays the ancient Irish game of hurling as a half-forward for the Flagstaff Mountain Hounds.

Sedona’s own Mary Heyborne lives an artistic life. A successful potter, sculptor, poet, and playwright, she founded Poets Corner at Sedona Arts Center in 2006.

Heyborne is the author of several books of poetry and has written award winning plays, some of which have been performed at previous poetry events. Her pottery and sculpture have received recognition at various galleries and events.

Heyborne is a beloved spirit whose generosity and kindness have helped the art scene in Sedona flourish for many years.

Robert Jackson has been performing and healing with the native flute for almost 20 years. His unique approach to the instrument and the Source of its sound has brought freed Robert from much suffering, pain, abuse and addiction.

His passion is to share this healing sound with the world, to ease the suffering of all beings, promote happiness, compassion and peace. Robert also hosts The Quiet Mind podcast.

Poetry and Prose events are always hosted by author Gary Every