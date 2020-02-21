Portion of Posse Ground Road to be closed for Mountain Bike Festival in March

The Sedona Mountain Bike Festival, in coordination with the Sedona’s Public Works Department, will close part of Posse Ground Road from 9 a.m Thursday, March 5, through Sunday evening March 8, in order to make it safer for all foot and bike traffic at Posse Grounds Park during the weekend of the event.

There will be no through traffic to West Sedona School Thursday March 5 after 9 a.m. or Friday, March 6, 2020.

All traffic to West Sedona School will be rerouted via Soldiers Pass Road. Parents are encouraged to leave with extra time to get to school with the potential increased traffic on Soldiers Pass Road.

The closure will not affect access to any homes off Posse Ground Road because the closure barricades will be located from above the intersection of San Patricio Road to the intersection of Carruth Drive (see photo). Additionally, residents may still access Posse Grounds Park during the festival weekend for other activities, but plan for limited parking and field access.

“We are working hard with the city to make this an enjoyable and safe weekend for all of Sedona’s residents as well as visitors. We are excited to see such an amazing event in the town where we live and invite everyone to join in the festivities including live music, bikes and food and beverage vendors,” said Mike Raney, event director for the Sedona Mountain Bike Festival.

The Sedona Mountain Bike Festival is a community event that welcomes riders of all ages to Sedona to experience the world class mountain bike terrain that Sedona has to offer.

For more information, go to the event website at www.SedonaMTBfestival.com.