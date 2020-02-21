Sedona City Hall presents art exhibit by Mary Lois Brown

Mary Lois Brown’s winsome oil paintings are on display at Sedona’s City Hall through the end of April. Save the date to meet Brown at a reception on Thursday, March 5, 4-5:30 p.m., in the Council Chambers.

After a year of studies with Patricia Cochran in the 1970s, Brown learned the approach of the Old Masters and an exciting new world of light and color opened up, which is still what she pursues today.

For 20 years, Brown lived at the Grand Canyon, where she had time to explore and observe the beauty of the canyon from river to rim and she found the landscape above all to be an inspiration. This experience can still be reflected in her paintings today and the Grand Canyon is still her favorite subject to paint.

In 2000, she moved to the White Mountains near Show Low, and started a new painting career, exploring the west with brush and canvas in hand. While living in Show Low, one of her dreams was to paint the depths of the Grand Canyon. A 2006 Grand Canyon river trip fulfilled that dream.

About a year later she was invited to the Sedona Art Center to exhibit her work celebrating rivers. After her painting sold, Brown was invited to be a juried member and consistently sold art through the Sedona Art Center (SAC). After moving to Sedona in 2008, she continued to paint and take classes at the SAC with Scott Jennings and other instructors, had several shows there and continued to exhibit her work at the SAC Fine Art Gallery.

“I have admired Mary Lois’ work for quite some time. When I saw her painting of cows on a cover of VegFest magazine and then looked up her work online, I knew I had to track her down and invite her to exhibit at City Hall. I hope the public will take time to see this wonderful exhibit,” said Sedona Arts and Culture Coordinator Nancy Lattanzi.

The City Hall Art Rotation exhibits are located in the Council Chambers, as well as the gallery in the Vultee Conference Room at City Hall at 102 Roadrunner Drive. To make an appointment for best viewing time, please call Lattanzi at (928) 203-5078, or email nlattanzi@sedonaaz.gov.