Sedona is swinging, music flowing at Reds Sedona Grill

Sedona is in season and the town is swinging with all kinds of events and fun things to do.

There’s the Sedona Film Festival and people everywhere having a good time hiking, exploring and enjoying everything Sedona has to offer.

Reds Sedona Grill in West Sedona features some of Sedona’s best professional musicians and entertainers. The restaurant features four nights of live music every single week.

The restaurant is located at 2250 S.R. 89A, Sedona AZ 86336.

Call 928-340-5321 for reservations or visit SedonaRouge.com to learn more.

On Wednesday, February 26 from 6 to 9 p.m. David Vincent Mills entertains on the keyboard.

Mills is a consummate professional playing regularly solo or with other seasoned performers in the Sedona music scene.

He is a composer, recording artist and creates the perfect background for a fine meal and a romantic night out.

On Thursday, Feb. 27 from 6 to 9 p.m. Reds features singer/songwriter Devin Angelet.

She wows audiences with her throwback-style, unique Beatles’ interpretations, and jazz revivalist style, sharing a “whole lotta fun” and always coming from the heart!

Whether singing her original songs or covering gems from the century past, Devin Angelet gives each performance a genuinely refreshing nuance of her own.

On Friday, Feb. 28 from 6 to 9 p.m. it’s Lyndsay Cross on keyboards and vocals.

Cross is a talented performer playing all over the greater Sedona area.

She brings years of musical experience to the table and hopes to become a regular performer at Reds Restaurant. She knows how to wow an audience and keep you entertained throughout your meal and evening.

On Saturday, February 29 from 6 to 9 p.m. in the lounge, it’s Jerry McFarland.

McFarland is a singer/songwriter with a treasure trove of music at his command.

He can perform almost any song made popular through the decades and adds a bit of history to each song he performs.

His great voice combines with exquisite guitar work creating a perfect blend bound to enthrall any audience.