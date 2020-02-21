Smooth pop with Dan & Susannah at Sound Bites Grill

Friday, Feb. 28, Sedona favorites, Dan Vega and Susannah Martin brings their sweet & groovy sound to Sound Bites Grill.

With a tantalizing mix of danceable smooth classic and contemporary pop songs featuring virtuoso guitar, rich, seductive vocals & beat box rhythm, listeners and dancers alike can expect a fun night of grooving on great music.

Doors open at 5:30 and the show is from 7 to 10 p.m. There is no cover and dinner is available until 10 p.m. The venue is set up for dining, dancing and listening in the show room where the band performs.

The show includes pop songs by Pharrell Williams, Alicia Keys, Ed Sheeran, Enrique Iglesias, Tracy Chapman, Camila Cabello and Lauren Hill as well as classic hits by Van Morrison, Eric Clapton, Aretha Franklin, Fleetwood Mac, Stevie Wonder, Santana and much more.

Dan Vega crafts his unique blend of soulful contemporary R&B singing with fine, blues-tinged guitar work. Years of training and performance molded Dan into a balanced and refined professional with eclectic tastes reaching every corner of the musical spectrum.

Dan lends his velvet vocals to songs like “Happy”, “Perfect”, “Smooth” and “Brown-Eyed Girl.” The band will also feature some of Dan’s catchy originals.

Susannah Martin is acclaimed for her ultra-enticing vocals, colored with sultry r&b and hip jazz, thrilling vocal improv and a spicy international flair ignited by her multi-lingual singing on Latin hits.



Tucson Jazz Society describes Susannah as “the consummate performer…a true delight to behold”. Fans love her bluesy renditions of classics like “Chain of Fools”, “Hotel California” and “Rhiannon.”

Martin brings on extra sexy and sass with the addition of songs like “If I Ain’t Got You”, “Senorita”, “Black Velvet” and other hits. She also plays cajon percussion to deepen the groove. Known locally as one of Sedona’s “Dynamite Divas”, she is an iconic Sedona performer.

Sound Bites Grill is located at the shops at Pinon Pointe in Uptown Sedona adjacent to the Hyatt. There is no cover charge for this event.

For more information and reservations please call 928-282-2713 or visit www.soundbitesgrill.com