Unleash Your Inner Artist: Symposium to bring world-class photographers to Sedona

The Sedona Photography Symposium brings world-class photographers to Sedona, Aug. 20-23, for a series of presentations, workshops, field outings, and breakout sessions at the Sedona Creative Life Center.

This year’s theme, “Unleash Your Inner Artist,” is geared to photographers of all levels of experience. The purpose is to expose those who are attending, a diverse subject range allowing each to experience, learn, and return home a better photographer.

Keynote Speaker Deborah Sandidge will discuss “The Essence of the Image – It’s not what you see, but what you feel that makes for better pictures.” Deborah is a Nikon Ambassador, author and travel photographer who guides others to capture experiences and creative imagery, giving a sense of “being in the moment.”

In addition to Deborah Sandidge, professional photographers Dan Ballard, John Barclay, Karen Hutton, Michael Frye, Mike Moats, Sean Parker and Rafael Pons of Photopills, will also present at this year’s Symposium.

Adam Schallau returns to conduct post-symposium workshops at the North and South Rim of the Grand Canyon. Pre- and post-symposium workshops on image processing, macro-photography, night photography, landscape photography, and PhotoPills extensive training are also on the program.

It is the second year in a row that the Sedona Photography Symposium has brought top-notch professional photographers to this area.

Last year’s Symposium lineup included Erin Babnik, Kurt Budliger, David Cobb, Adam Schallau, Cole Thompson, Suzanne Mathia, Joe Brady, Scott Stulberg, and Keynote Speaker, Rick Sammon.

“We are excited to once again bring world-class photographers to Sedona to share their experiences, artistry, and knowledge in this beautiful landscape of Sedona. The lineup for this year’s Symposium serves to build on the terrific talent that we brought here for the 2019 Symposium, and it promises to be a great event,” says John Gafford, Co-Director of the Sedona Photography Symposium.

To register and learn more about the 2020 Sedona Photography Symposium, log on to www.sedonaphotosym.org or go directly to Eventbrite.

The Sedona Photography Symposium is presented through the Sedona Camera Club, a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization dedicated to providing education and resources for photographers of all skill levels.