View Mike Koopsen’s fine art photography exhibit at City Hall

Until the end of April, Mike Koopsen’s engaging, award-winning photographs are on display at Sedona’s City Hall. Save the date to meet Koopsen at a reception on Thursday, March 5, 4-5:30 p.m., in the Council Chambers.

Koopsen has always been passionate about the natural world. It is one of the reasons he moved to Sedona. His desire to capture the spirit of the moment and preserve it for others to enjoy has never diminished.

Koopsen began taking photographs more than 25 years ago when he experimented with black and white film to capture images of his favorite horses. Success in that initial venture sparked a passion for wildlife, landscape and cultural photography that resulted in many wonderful journeys across almost every continent and through nearly 70 countries. Some of his most thrilling adventures have occurred here in the American Southwest.

During these many journeys, Koopsen spent time in places where very few people ever venture. It is in these places where he experienced a deep sense of awe, excitement and inspiration, which he captures and shares for others to enjoy.

“I hope my images will inspire others to seek out a richer, more personal connection with nature and increase awareness of the fragile and precious nature of our environment, as well as have the need to protect it, so future generations can enjoy the wonder I have been blessed to experience,” said Koopsen.

“Mike’s images are truly beautiful and he has such skill at capturing the light at its best moment of the day. Studying his work conveys the passion and patience he has to capture such a wide range of beautiful images. I hope the public will take time to come and enjoy Mike’s captivating photography,” said city of Sedona Arts and Culture Coordinator Nancy Lattanzi.

Mary Lois Brown is also exhibiting her winsome oil paintings at City Hall and both her and Koopsen’s collections contain beautiful images of landscapes and wildlife.

The City Hall Art Rotation exhibits are located in the Council Chambers, as well as the gallery in the Vultee Conference Room at City Hall at 102 Roadrunner Drive.

To make an appointment for best viewing time, please call Lattanzi at (928) 203-5078, or email nlattanzi@sedonaaz.gov.