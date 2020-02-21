Wischmeyer files ethics complaint against Camp Verde mayor

CAMP VERDE — A member of the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office’s Community Committee has filed a complaint against Mayor Charlie German for “allowing the public access to information that was not vetted and is potentially harmful” to council members Joe Butner and Bill LeBeau.

Cheri Wischmeyer, in a complaint she filed with the town on Feb. 18, cited placement of an agenda item, handling suspected ethics violations, and possible ethics and policy violations.

This is the fifth ethics complaint filed against members of the town council and planning commission since Jan. 13, and the fourth in the past week, including two letters of reprimand rejected by the council earlier this week.

In the latest complaint, Wischmeyer references the council’s Feb. 19 agenda item 13, regarding “Town of Camp Verde violations of code of conduct and/or policies and procedures by members of council.”

Included in council’s agenda packet were two letters of reprimand, one regarding Bill LeBeau, the other regarding Joe Butner.

“The posting of this agenda item indicts and convicts the two accused council members without proper process by the entire town council and is both disrespectful and lacks a proper modicum of decorum,” the complaint stated.

Both LeBeau and Butner are Camp Verde council members.

Including the proposed reprimands in council’s Feb. 19 agenda packet “assumes the guilt of the named parties without town council public deliberation,” Wischmeyer’s complaint stated. “There is no written procedure … that mandates a town council member to share with all council members information acquired. Therefore, there are no grounds for any disciplinary action relating to this matter.”

Even if the council removed the agenda item, “it does not excuse the unethical actions of the participants and the potential harm to the reputation of the named individuals,” Wischmeyer’s complaint stated. “The item was posted in a public manner and it cannot be undone.”

Wischmeyer’s complaint also stated that Town Manager Russ Martin and Town Clerk Cindy Pemberton “are also culpable for their actions in participating and failing to prevent the improper item from being placed on the agenda.”

“Based on the incomplete and inaccurate information on the agenda item, this item should never have been placed on the agenda and instead should have been returned to the submitter to resolve the incomplete and inaccurate information,” the complaint stated.

Wischmeyer’s complaint is a matter of public record. A copy can be obtained at the Town of Camp Verde, 473 S. Main St., suite 102. Or call 928-554-0023.

