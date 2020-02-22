Adoption Spotlight Feb. 23, 2020: Davoshin
Originally Published: February 22, 2020 12:56 p.m.
These are Arizona’s children: Davoshin is an intelligent and athletic girl who enjoys playing volleyball and performing on the dance team.
She prides herself on her athletic abilities and her dedication to her education.
Davoshin would love a career that involves saving others – possibly as a lawyer, a firefighter or in the FBI. Get to know her and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
