TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, Feb. 22
Weather  52.0° weather icon
Adoption Spotlight Feb. 23, 2020: Davoshin

Adoption Spotlight: Davoshin is an intelligent and athletic girl who enjoys playing volleyball and performing on the dance team. Get to know her and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

Originally Published: February 22, 2020 12:56 p.m.

These are Arizona’s children: Davoshin is an intelligent and athletic girl who enjoys playing volleyball and performing on the dance team.

She prides herself on her athletic abilities and her dedication to her education.

Davoshin would love a career that involves saving others – possibly as a lawyer, a firefighter or in the FBI. Get to know her and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

