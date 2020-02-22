Camp Verde High School Student of the Month: February 2020
Originally Published: February 22, 2020 1 p.m.
Camp Verde High School senior Anna Johnson is the school’s February Kiwanis Student of the Month.
Johnson is ranked 12th in her class with a 3.5 GPA, has been involved in student council and is the school’s student body vice president.
Johnson has also been the wrestling manager for the last two years and has taken dual enrollment math, English and fire science classes through Yavapai College.
Johnson plans to finish her fire science degree, become an EMT and fire fighter. Courtesy photo
