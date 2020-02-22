Camp Verde Parks and Rec announces Diamondbacks bus trips

Camp Verde Parks and Recreation announces another season of trips to see our Arizona Diamondbacks play the world.

Let us drive you to the game from Camp Verde to air-conditioned Chase Field and drop you only minutes from your seats. Our field level seats are in Section 111, down the right field line, just a short walk from our bus. Relax in the bus for the drive home after the fun at the game.

We will be going to six games again this season so you’re sure to find at least one you can’t miss. This year’s game schedule kicks off Saturday, April 11 vs the Colorado Rockies. The World Champion Washington Nationals are in town Sunday, May 17 and the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, June 20. Sunday, July 19 is against the Miami Marlins with the San Francisco Giants on Saturday, August 22. Our last trip is against the Cincinnati Reds on September 6, a Sunday.

Saturday trips leave at 2:30 pm and Sunday trips at 10:30 a.m. and all games are only $55 for the game ticket and bus ride. Register on-line by clicking the blue Book Now button on Facebook for Town of Camp Verde Parks & Recreation. Find a link on our homepage at campverde.az.gov or go to https://campverde.sportsiteslabs.com/player .

Contact Camp Verde Parks & Recreation at 395 S. Main St., parks@campverde.az.gov or (928) 554-0828 for more information or reservations.

Camp Verde announces Phoenix Rising trip

Camp Verde Parks & Recreation is excited to announce their spring bus trip to see the Phoenix Rising vs. the Portland Timbers 2.

The home opener game will be played at the Casino Arizona Field in Scottsdale. Both teams are part of the professional United Soccer League.

The game will be on Saturday, March 7. The bus will leave the Community Center Gym, 51 E. Hollamon St., at 5:00 p.m. and returns after the game. Tickets are $36 for adults (18 and up) and $34 for youth (17 and under). (Tickets are greatly discounted.) We can accommodate up to 40 people on this trip.

Register on-line at https://campverde.sportsites.com/player or the click the blue “Book Now” link on Town of Camp Verde Parks and Recreation Facebook page or find a link on our homepage at campverde.az.gov. You will want to register early to guarantee your spot for this one! Registration deadline March 1, 2020.

Contact Camp Verde Parks & Recreation at 395 S. Main St., parks@campverde.az.gov or (928) 554-0827 for more information or reservations.