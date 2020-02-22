Clarkdale Council to discuss abandoned building legislation

CLARKDALE — Vacant and abandoned buildings are among the items the Clarkdale Council is set to discuss at its Tuesday meeting, set for 3 p.m. in the Men’s Lounge meeting room of the Clarkdale Clubhouse.

The Council will discuss, and possibly take action upon, a resolution that would support state legislation regarding vacant and abandoned buildings.

The Council packet for Tuesday’s meeting, which can be found online at clarkdale.az.gov, features a background section about such legislation. Arizona's rural municipalities have been approached by the League of Arizona Cities and Towns to support the passage of state House Bill 2705 and to support other state legislation that has similar provisions.

The bill made it through the House Government Committee on Feb. 13 by an 8-3 vote. All three “no” votes were from Republicans, but three GOP lawmakers supported it, including Rep. Bob Thorpe, whose district includes parts of the Verde Valley.

“House Bill 2705 is devised to address vacant and abandon buildings within rural communities,” the section states. “The bill is intended to encourage absentee landowners to maintain their property and seek occupancy so the building can become a contributor in the local economy. Several other cities and towns across the nation, in Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Nevada and Florida have passed similar models to provide tools to these communities.”

The packet states there is already an existing abatement process outlined in state statute, but it’s not always a viable one for smaller communities. Some legislators would like to create some mechanisms of best practices from the other states mentioned for successful application.

Here are some primary components of such laws to be discussed by the Council:

--Allow yearly inspections of vacant and abandoned buildings to ensure the building is not a threat to public safety or to first responders entering the building in an emergency.

--Maintain a registry of properties with contact information so law enforcement has a direct contact to owners or their agent if there is suspected illegal activity, unauthorized persons on the property, or if there is an emergency.

--Assess fees that may be escalated each year the property is vacant or abandoned to encourage absentee landowners to fix and place their property into productive use. Properties free of code violations and listed for sale or lease are not subject to fees or the requirements of the bill.

--Expectations of the property owner are clearly outlined in the bill to maintain the property/buildings exterior, windows, utilities, and keep free of trash, debris and hazardous materials.

--Provide landowners a process to appeal decisions made by the town/city.

Other items on the agenda include a 2020 Cottonwood Area Transportation/Lynx transit report and discussion and possible action on Clarkdale’s public participation strategy in its 2020 general plan, an agreement Sparklight regarding a video service license agreement and amendments to multiple chapters of the town zoning code.