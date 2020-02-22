Commentary: Rising to the challenge of education

We are living in a time of great change in our world, nation, and community. As a result, advancing and ever-present technology, changing family structures, and simple and not-so-simple economics are presenting greater challenges that are stretching our abilities, thoughts, and resources to their limits.

More than anything, these challenges are testing the bounds of our imagination, energy and creativity on the world we want to leave behind for our children.

The Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District, like our community and nation, has undergone significant changes over the past three years. We have restructured our in-town schools into K-8 models to create supportive learning environments and implemented a continuous curriculum through all grade levels in reading and math.

We have increased our school counselors from less than one full time staff to five and worked with local mental health services and social service agencies to provide additional emotional and behavioral supports for our students.

We have gratefully partnered with Rise and Menta, private schools located on our Cottonwood Education Services campus, who provide specialized education for our children with autism and emotional disabilities. And we have nearly tripled the number of our youngest students in our preschools, thereby giving them a good start and shot at school and life success.

Additionally, our district has partnered with Yavapai College to provide early exposure to college during the summer, and never before in the 100-year history of our district have more children been offered and participated in after-school extra-curricular activities.

Expanded sports programs, mountain biking and gardening clubs, tutoring sessions, dance programs, robotics and skating clubs make our schools positive environments for children well into the evening, keeping them moving, learning, and growing.

All of this is due to the hard work and extreme dedication of the finest group of educators, volunteers, community members, and parents with whom I have had the honor to serve. I hold these educators in my highest regard and our community is lucky to have them.

They are facing great challenges and use every tool on their belt to educate and empower our kids. There are no nobler callings than teaching and nursing in my book.

While we have done much, there is still so much to do.

A third of our kids are thriving. They have safe and stable homes, full bellies and warm beds, and positive opportunities and activities. They play sports, run barrels, and take advantage of our community’s cultural, educational, and enrichment opportunities. It’s good to see.

The middle third of kids in our community are more limited in their opportunities for a productive and happy life, but with meaningful adult relationships, a little grit and a little luck, they stand a fair chance. They have good relationships with their families and access to positive activities.

But this only accounts for two-thirds of our kids. The American Dream promises equal opportunity to all, and for more than a hundred years, American public schools have been the engine that has driven the most prosperous and greatest nation ever imagined. But for some, that engine is running a little lean.

At the risk of being accused of being a downer, it is important that we take an honest view of the other third of our kids. Never before in our nation’s history have our children come to our schools with such unique burdens and negative experiences affecting their learning and positive growth.

Drugs, abuse, neglect, limited opportunity, irresponsible use of technology, and breaking and broken families have all taken and are continuing to take their toll. Childhood mental illness, trauma, and anxiety are growing by the day, and we are losing too many children to overdose, suicide, and hopelessness. Too many of our kids.

They are regularly unsafe or unstable and at times they are ill-nourished. Instead of warm beds others sleep on cold couches and some would be lucky to even have that.

They have great needs and are exposed to many bad things. Too many are broken too young.

While there is much bad, there is even greater hope. Walking in our schools I am encouraged each day by what I see in our kids and community. I see kindness, joy, and hard work. Recognizing hard truths should not mean a loss of hope — it should invigorate us to rise to the challenge.

-- Steve King is superintendent of the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District