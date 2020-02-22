County awards $35,000 to Cottonwood Transportation

COTTONWOOD — Wednesday, Feb. 19, the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors approved an intergovernmental agreement with the City of Cottonwood for transportation services.

The county will supply $35,000 to Cottonwood Area Transit in support of the services it provides.

The money will come from the Fiscal 2020 Regional Roads funds. Cottonwood is to use the funds to support transportation services in its Fiscal 2020 budget.

The agreement reminds taxpayers that CAT provides services in other Yavapai County communities, such as Clarkdale and the Verde Villages, through both fixed-route and ADA accommodation and paratransit services.

-Jason W. Brooks

VOC water company contracts renewed

COTTONWOOD — Feb. 19, the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors approved two new five-year franchise agreements with water companies that serve the Village of Oak Creek area.

The board unanimously approved separate contracts with both the Big Park and Little Park water companies. The county initially granted franchise to the two companies in December 2014.

A long list of legal terms and provisions was included in the Feb. 19 meeting packet.

-Jason W. Brooks

County adds $9,000 to cost of Ogden Ranch paving

COTTONWOOD — A change order was approved Wednesday, Feb. 19, the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, which will add $9,000 to the cost of a much-needed road project in the Cottonwood area.

The additional cost is to pay for a surface study for the paving of Ogden Ranch Road. That road, a soft-dirt, seldom-maintained connector between State Route 260, at the edge of Verde Village, and Old 279, or El Camino Real.

The county committed last year to spending about $1.17 million to pave the 1.1-mile stretch of the road, which will provide traffic relief for State Route 260 for those commuting between Camp Verde and the residential west side of Cottonwood, as well as serving as an emergency bypass.

The $9,000 change order is for Kimley-Horn, through sub-consultant Western Technologies, to provide geotechnical investigation and reporting for use in the design of the roadway.

“Investigation and reporting includes standard pavement mix designs and evaluation of lithified technologies to determine a suitable roadway section,” the meeting packet for the Feb. 19 meeting states.

Kimley-Horn is already being paid $95,000 for design services of Ogden Ranch Road. The project is scheduled to be completed this summer.

The City of Cottonwood will maintain the road because it’s located on city land, but the county is paving the dirt road because it primarily serves county residents.

-Jason W. Brooks

County hires new finance manager

COTTONWOOD — Wednesday, Feb. 19, the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors voted to hire a new finance director for the county.

Yavapai County Administrator Phil Bourdon presented the Board of Supervisors with the name of Lars Johnson, as a candidate to fill the position of Yavapai County finance director. The board voted unanimously to accept the recommendation and appoint Johnson, effective March 30.

Johnson is replacing Dan Rusing, who retired from the position in 2019.

Johnson grew up in Prescott, has a bachelor’s degree in business and administration, a master’s degree in economics and business administration, and is a CPA in Arizona. He worked for the City of Prescott from 2013 to 2018 as the budget and tax manager, and moved to Litchfield Park to be the finance director in 2018.

“We are happy to have Lars Johnson join us at the county, I am sure he is going to do a great job. He comes to us with considerable finance credentials and is a longtime Arizona resident,” Yavapai County Board of Supervisors Chairman Craig Brown said. “The finance staff has done a great job in the interim, and I am sure they are excited to have someone with his background in that position.”

--Information provided by the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors

Sedona Fire gets Prop. 202 funds

COTTONWOOD — Feb. 19, the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors oversaw a check presentation of Proposition 202 funding from the Ak-Chin Indian Community to the Sedona Fire District.

The amount of the check was about $33,000.

The Board of Supervisors had approved the Prop. 202 funding at its Nov. 20, 2019 meeting.

-Information provided by the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors