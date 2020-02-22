County Planning and Zoning to recommend use permit for wildlife refuge in Cornville

COTTONWOOD — Mollie Hogan would like to relocate her Southern California wildlife refuge to Cornville.

Thursday, the founder and director of Nature of Wildworks is one step closer to her goal, as the Yavapai County Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously voted to recommend her application for conditional use permit and setback waiver be approved by the County Board of Supervisors.

Located in Topanga, Nature of Wildworks houses about 55 animals such as birds, mountain lions and small mammals. Hogan would like to move the business to a 7.78-acre parcel on the east side of S. Tissaw Road, approximately 2.15 miles from Cornville Road. Hogan told the commission that she “really believe(s) in the mission of our organization.”

“We’re not a zoo,” she said. “We’re a quiet wildlife center.”

Hogan also explained that the center’s animals have all been rescued. She told stories of the animals, including one mountain lion with no eyes, due to glaucoma.

“He’s not going anywhere,” she said.

Conditional use permit

If the conditional use permit is approved, Nature of Wildworks would be located in an RCU-2A (Residential; Rural) zoning district. Hogan has requested a waiver of the property’s side and rear setbacks to allow existing, encroaching unpermitted structures to be permitted according to the site plan.

The structures, according to the county’s presentation, were built by the previous owner with an agricultural exemption.

Hogan has also requested a waiver of the requirement for protective screening.

Besides its function as a wildlife refuge, Hogan’s application also asks that Nature of Wildworks be allowed to offer private tours/special encounters, volunteer orientation and fundraisers/community events.

According to the county’s presentation, there would be an average of three private tours/special encounters per week but be allowed as many as 10 tours in a week, with two tours per day.

Volunteer orientation would be held three or four times each year, and fundraising/community events would be held five times per year.

Public sentiment

On Thursday, two community members spoke in favor, two against the conditional use permit. One speaking in opposition suggested that the refuge “should be located in a remote area, or maybe connected to Out of Africa.”

Another said that he was “against having a zoo in our neighborhood that could bring in disease to our animals.”

But Sedona resident John Black told the commission that Nature of Wildworks provides refuge for animals “who are not able to survive on their own in the wild.”

“While remaining sensitive to the needs of their animals, they have found ways to make those animals ambassadors to the public,” Black said.

According to the commission’s agenda, the county’s Board of Supervisors is tentatively scheduled to consider this use permit on March 18.