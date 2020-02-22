OFFERS
Home school student wins second straight county spelling bee
Oak Creek eighth grader Aiden Rose finishes second

For the second consecutive year, fourth grade home school student Aliyah Alpert won the annual Yavapai County Spelling Bee. The competition was held Friday at the Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts in Camp Verde. VVN/Bill Helm

For the second consecutive year, fourth grade home school student Aliyah Alpert won the annual Yavapai County Spelling Bee. The competition was held Friday at the Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts in Camp Verde. VVN/Bill Helm

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: February 22, 2020 1:05 p.m.

photo

Oak Creek School’s Aiden Rose finished second in this year’s Yavapai County Spelling Bee. The competition was held Friday at the Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts in Camp Verde. VVN/Bill Helm

CAMP VERDE — The number 13 is Aliyah Alpert’s lucky number. At least now it is.

Alpert, a fourth-grade homeschooled student in Prescott, won the 74th Yavapai County Spelling Bee in round 13 when she correctly spelled the word “pathos.”

But it was the word “bonsai” that gave her fits earlier, as Alpert was one of 30 students to compete for the prestigious award Friday at the Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts in Camp Verde.

“When I asked for the alternate pronunciation, it really helped,” she said.

Alpert, who won last year’s spelling bee with the word “romaji,” said she was relaxed and prepared for the competition because she took a spelling break that morning.

“So I wouldn’t feel nervous,” she said.

Her mother Brenda, however, admitted to being nervous while watching her daughter win the annual competition.

“A couple of times I’d thought she got a word wrong,” Brenda Alpert said. “But I was wrong. She’s obviously a better speller than I am.”

With her win, Alpert qualified to compete in the Arizona Spelling Bee, noon on Saturday, March 21 at Arizona PBS/KAET Studio, 555 N. Central Ave., Phoenix.

Prorogue

Oak Creek School eighth-grader Aiden Rose made it to round 12 before he stumbled on the word “prorogue,” which means to discontinue a session of a parliament or other legislative assembly without dissolving it.

Rose, whose brother Dallin finished sixth a year ago, said he was “a little nervous, but my dad reassured me.”

“He tells me to have more faith in myself,” Rose said. “I second-guess myself a lot. When I second-guess myself, I usually get it wrong.”

His father Kevin attributes most of his children’s reading and spelling ability to their mother, Audra.

“The boys read 30 minutes each night,” Kevin Rose said.

Adam LoBaido of BASIS Prescott finished in third, Becca Bond of Prescott Home Schoolers finished fourth. A year ago, Bond finished second.

Other Verde Valley students to compete in the annual spelling bee were Brooke Lincoln of American Heritage Academy, Alex Boes of Camp Verde Elementary School, Mekenzie Combs of Camp Verde Middle School, Dacie Sorensen of Clarkdale-Jerome School, Magaly Gonzalez of Cottonwood Community School, Ron Bongon of Dr. Daniel Bright School of Cottonwood, Eddie Slegel of Mountain View Preparatory and Alina Rella of Sedona Charter School.

Liam Lehto of Beaver Creek School also qualified for the county spelling bee, but did not attend.

Should Alpert win the state competition, she will compete in the annual Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. The date, time and location have not yet been announced.

-Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42

