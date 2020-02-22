OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, Feb. 22
Weather  50.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter: Rimrock residents must remain vigilant on Primrose Peaks project

Originally Published: February 22, 2020 1:21 p.m.

Editor:

The Planning and Zoning meeting of 2-20 in Cottonwood at 9 a.m. ended with a unanimous No vote to the application to rezone parcel 405-23-180 owned by Rimrock Properties, LLC known as the PPE PAD to build an apartment complex of 302 dwellings.

The next step is to see if the application will be a part of the March agenda for the Board of Supervisors unless the applicant withdraws it.

In the meantime, we do not know what the upshot will be only as we watch the county website to learn if the application will be on the March agenda.

So, if you would be willing as residents of the RR, Lake Montezuma, and Montezuma Estates and are opposed to the PPE, please contact our Supervisor, Mr. Thomas Thurman of the Board of Supervisors for District 2 and make him aware that our letters of opposition presented to Planning and Zoning which contributed to a No vote by P & Z, have the same sentiment behind them as when presented to the BOS. We would wish for Mr. Thurman to support us by voting No if the application is presented to the Board in March.

Ask him to vote No to the PPE application to rezone 405-23-180.

Email him at: web.bos.district2@yavapai.us

Dorcas Gerace

Rimrock

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Letter: Yavapai Board of Supervisors obviously out of control
County approves permit for Rimrock well
County supers to vote on Montezuma well Wednesday
County supervisors to consider Patel rezoning case on Nov. 20
County Planning and Zoning says no to Primrose

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News