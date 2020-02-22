Letter: Rimrock residents must remain vigilant on Primrose Peaks project

Editor:

The Planning and Zoning meeting of 2-20 in Cottonwood at 9 a.m. ended with a unanimous No vote to the application to rezone parcel 405-23-180 owned by Rimrock Properties, LLC known as the PPE PAD to build an apartment complex of 302 dwellings.

The next step is to see if the application will be a part of the March agenda for the Board of Supervisors unless the applicant withdraws it.

In the meantime, we do not know what the upshot will be only as we watch the county website to learn if the application will be on the March agenda.

So, if you would be willing as residents of the RR, Lake Montezuma, and Montezuma Estates and are opposed to the PPE, please contact our Supervisor, Mr. Thomas Thurman of the Board of Supervisors for District 2 and make him aware that our letters of opposition presented to Planning and Zoning which contributed to a No vote by P & Z, have the same sentiment behind them as when presented to the BOS. We would wish for Mr. Thurman to support us by voting No if the application is presented to the Board in March.

Ask him to vote No to the PPE application to rezone 405-23-180.

Email him at: web.bos.district2@yavapai.us

Dorcas Gerace

Rimrock