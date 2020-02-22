OFFERS
Mingus Rams win state championship

Clarkdale Jerome boys basketball won the small schools state championship last weekend at home. The Mingus Rams beat Mountain View Prep, Page Kaibeto and en route to the title. Clarkdale Jerome center David Rodriguez earned most valuable player honors, averaging over 20 points a game. The tournament features schools from across Nothern Arizona and the Navajo reservation. Photo courtesy Danny Brown

Clarkdale Jerome boys basketball won the small schools state championship last weekend at home. The Mingus Rams beat Mountain View Prep, Page Kaibeto and en route to the title. Clarkdale Jerome center David Rodriguez earned most valuable player honors, averaging over 20 points a game. The tournament features schools from across Nothern Arizona and the Navajo reservation. Photo courtesy Danny Brown

Originally Published: February 22, 2020 3:56 p.m.

Clarkdale Jerome boys basketball won the small schools state championship last weekend at home. The Mingus Rams beat Mountain View Prep, Page Kaibeto and en route to the title. Clarkdale Jerome center David Rodriguez earned most valuable player honors, averaging over 20 points a game. The tournament features schools from across Northern Arizona and the Navajo reservation. Photo courtesy Danny Brown

