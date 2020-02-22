Mingus Rams win state championship
Originally Published: February 22, 2020 3:56 p.m.
Clarkdale Jerome boys basketball won the small schools state championship last weekend at home. The Mingus Rams beat Mountain View Prep, Page Kaibeto and en route to the title. Clarkdale Jerome center David Rodriguez earned most valuable player honors, averaging over 20 points a game. The tournament features schools from across Northern Arizona and the Navajo reservation. Photo courtesy Danny Brown
Most Read
- Cottonwood man plans drive-in movie theater in Camp Verde
- That ‘boom’ you heard: Authorities suspect meteor caused mystery explosion
- Two men charged with felonies for shoplifting at Walmart
- Five-year-old girl dies from injuries in Monday collision
- Jerome strikes gold with parking kiosks
- Another wreck at 260 and Del Rio
- Influenza hits Verde Valley hard
- Traffic stop leads to fentanyl arrest
- Carol German files ethics complaint against Camp Verde planning commissioner
- Former Cottonwood masseur’s criminal trial begins Wednesday
- Five-year-old girl dies from injuries in Monday collision
- Two adults, 5-year-old injured in Cornville collision
- Cottonwood man plans drive-in movie theater in Camp Verde
- Camp Verde man convicted in 2018 death on SR 260
- Influenza hits Verde Valley hard
- Woman picked up on warrant; meth found
- Cottonwood Council approves sale of property for Marriott
- Former Camp Verde wrestling coach arrested for alleged sex crimes
- Cottonwood to consider ‘tiny homes’ ordinance
- That ‘boom’ you heard: Authorities suspect meteor caused mystery explosion
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: