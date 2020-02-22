No. 1 Camp Verde girls basketball reaches state final four
Camp Verde High girls basketball punched its ticket to the final four.
The No. 1 Cowboys (28-2) beat No. 8 Pima 46-43 on Saturday in the state quarterfinals.
Camp Verde has won 22 games in a row.
CV’s last state semifinals appearance was in 2012 when they reached the final four as a 13 seed. Camp Verde won the state championship in 1989 and finished runner-up in 2007, 1993 and 1986.
The Cowboys will face No. 12 Sanders Valley in the 2A state semifinals on Friday at noon at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix.
Valley beat No. 13 Whiteriver Alchesay 70-55 in the quarterfinals on Saturday. Alchesay upset No. 4 Phoenix Country Day in the first round.
Valley upset No. 5 Phoenix Valley Lutheran in the first round.
Valley finished second in the 2A North, going 12-2 in region play. The Pirates also went to the Round Valley Roundball Shootout. They didn’t play Camp Verde there but lost to Alchesay 52-43 in the mid December tournament.
Camp Verde’s last loss was at the Round Valley Roundball Shootout, to St. Johns, who won the North Region.
The winner of the Camp Verde and Valley game faces the winner of No. 10 St. Johns and No. 3 Thatcher semifinal.
The bracket can be found here
https://www.azpreps365.com/brackets/basketball-girls/2a/879-2020-aia-girls-basketball-2a-state-championship
