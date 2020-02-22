Obituary: Eliva Gillies, 1940-2020

Elvia Gillies, 79 of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away on February 18, 2020.

She was born on March 30, 1940 in Nogales, Arizona to Paul and Mary Higgins.

Elvia always defended the underdog. She had a huge heart for children and was known as “Nana” to all. She loved charities but had a special place in her heart for St. Jude.

She loved to decorate cakes and made sure everyone had one. She was very artistic and enjoyed TriChem painting.

She loved to play the lottery and enjoyed going to Cliff Castle Casino. She also loved tacos. She always had so much love to share with everyone.

Elvia was a fastpitch softball player for the A-1 Queens at the age of 14. She was an amazing bowler and almost hit a 300.

Elvia’s favorite thing in her life was her family. She loved spending time with them and traveling with them.

Elvia was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Paul Higgins. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Robert “Bob” Gillies of Cottonwood; sons, Paul Gillies of Tempe and Ben Gillies (Kelly) of Cottonwood; daughter, Linda Jones (Steve) of Tempe; sisters, Sylvia Oropeza (Rene) of Nogales, Katy Heredia (Richard) of Tucson and Gloria Martinez (Cosme) of Nogales; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Visitation with vigil will be held at Westcott Funeral Home in Cottonwood on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with the vigil starting at 6:00 p.m.

Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cottonwood on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.

Please send contributions in Elvia’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.