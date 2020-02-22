Obituary: Joseph M. Cantrella 1931-2020

Joseph M. Cantrella, 88, of Sedona, Arizona, passed away at home on February 6, 2020.

He was born on June 19, 1931 in Jersey City, New Jersey to Joseph and Nicolina Cantrella.



Joseph attended Holy Immaculate for 4 years and received his High School diploma then attended school for construction for 4 years to become a builder and roofer.

Joseph served his country during the Korean War from 1946 – 1948. Joseph worked in communications and in construction. He liked to build and loved working on roofs.

Joseph belonged to St. Andrews Episcopal Church for 25 years and worked there as a custodian and was part of the Men’s group.





Joseph was a very well-known man and a happy smiley man. He was a loving grandpa to Sara Cantrella and a loving father to son Glenn Cantrella.

He will be very well missed by all and will always be remembered by the ones who loved him the most.



Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Irene Cantrella and daughter-in-law, Donna Cantrella.

He is survived by his son, Glenn Cantrella of New Jersey and granddaughter, Sara Cantrella of New Jersey.



Services will be held at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 100 Arroyo Pinon Drive in Sedona on February 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m..



Information provided by survivors.