OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, Feb. 22
Weather  50.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Joseph M. Cantrella 1931-2020

Joseph M. Cantrella

Joseph M. Cantrella

Originally Published: February 22, 2020 12:44 p.m.

Joseph M. Cantrella, 88, of Sedona, Arizona, passed away at home on February 6, 2020.

He was born on June 19, 1931 in Jersey City, New Jersey to Joseph and Nicolina Cantrella.

Joseph attended Holy Immaculate for 4 years and received his High School diploma then attended school for construction for 4 years to become a builder and roofer.

Joseph served his country during the Korean War from 1946 – 1948. Joseph worked in communications and in construction. He liked to build and loved working on roofs.

Joseph belonged to St. Andrews Episcopal Church for 25 years and worked there as a custodian and was part of the Men’s group.

Joseph was a very well-known man and a happy smiley man. He was a loving grandpa to Sara Cantrella and a loving father to son Glenn Cantrella.

He will be very well missed by all and will always be remembered by the ones who loved him the most.

Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Irene Cantrella and daughter-in-law, Donna Cantrella.

He is survived by his son, Glenn Cantrella of New Jersey and granddaughter, Sara Cantrella of New Jersey.

Services will be held at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 100 Arroyo Pinon Drive in Sedona on February 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m..

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Christopher M. Cantrella 1956 - 2011
Obituary: David J. Cantrella 1958 - 2012
Obituary: Irene Cantrella 1932 - 2014
Obituary: Irene Cantrella 1932 - 2014
Obituary: Irene Cantrella 1932 - 2014

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News