Sat, Feb. 22
Obituary: Judy Zupancic, 1944-2020

Originally Published: February 22, 2020 12:38 p.m.

Judy Zupancic, 75, of Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away in Las Vegas on January 20, 2020.

She was born July 1944 in Flagstaff, Arizona to Sherman and Juanita Davis. She was the only daughter of the 5 children.

She lived most of her life in Cottonwood before moving to Las Vegas in the early 1980’s.

She worked in the hospitality industry in Cottonwood and Sedona, as well as Stations Casinos, Inc. and the MGM in Las Vegas.

Judy is survived by brothers, Alfred Davis and John Davis; daughters, Susan Zupancic and Belinda Aarness; grandson, Dustin Barral; 2 great-grandsons, and 10 nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at the Valley View Cemetery in Clarkdale on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.

Information provided by survivors.

