OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, Feb. 22
Weather  50.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Richard Emil Nussberger, 1937-2020

Richard Emil Nussberger

Richard Emil Nussberger

Originally Published: February 22, 2020 12:46 p.m.

Richard Emil Nussberger passed away February 15, 2020 in Camp Verde, Arizona.

Richard was born in Waltham, Massachusetts in 1937 to Emil Patrick Nussberger and Ruth A. Fowler.

He is survived by his wife, Harline Sue Nussberger; daughters, Deborah Porter and Rachel Nussberger; grandchildren, Andrea Porter, Maria Porter, Austin Bower, Stephan Porter and Danielle Smith, as well as nine great grandchildren. Richard is preceded in death by his brother, William and sister, Ruth Waters.

Services will be held at Faith Tabernacle Pentecostal Church, 1437 S. Camino Real, Cottonwood, Arizona on February 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

Condolences can be shared at BuelerFuneralHome.com.

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Wesley Mauldin, 1930-2020
Obituary: Richard Leroy Senzig
Obituary: Richard J. Nelson 1937-2020
Obituary: Richard Charles Thomas 1946-2018
Obituary: Dale Ditterline 1934-2020

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News