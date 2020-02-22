Obituary: Richard Emil Nussberger, 1937-2020
Richard Emil Nussberger passed away February 15, 2020 in Camp Verde, Arizona.
Richard was born in Waltham, Massachusetts in 1937 to Emil Patrick Nussberger and Ruth A. Fowler.
He is survived by his wife, Harline Sue Nussberger; daughters, Deborah Porter and Rachel Nussberger; grandchildren, Andrea Porter, Maria Porter, Austin Bower, Stephan Porter and Danielle Smith, as well as nine great grandchildren. Richard is preceded in death by his brother, William and sister, Ruth Waters.
Services will be held at Faith Tabernacle Pentecostal Church, 1437 S. Camino Real, Cottonwood, Arizona on February 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
Condolences can be shared at BuelerFuneralHome.com.
Information provided by survivors.
