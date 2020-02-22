Obituary: Richard J. Nelson 1937-2020

The family of Richard J. Nelson is sad to announce his passing on February 13, 2020.

Originally from Los Angeles, Calif., Richard grew up with wonderful parents, Otis and Florence Nelson, and a much-admired older brother, Stanley.

He was a beach bum at an early age, body surfing at a variety of Santa Monica Bay beaches.

Richard was a classically trained pianist. He graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in engineering and did his graduate studies at UC Berkeley.

He moved to San Francisco in 1956 where he worked for the City and County of San Francisco, discovering Kelly’s Cove and surfing on a “Fun Float” in the cold waters of Ocean Beach.

On that beach he met and then married Dorothy Archer and became a stepfather to Lana. He fathered two daughters with ‘Dottie’; Lorraine and Karen.

As that union ended another began. While living in Marin County he met his soul mate, Casey Nelson. Richard and Casey moved to the Verde Valley 50 years ago, settling in Camp Verde on the Verde River with their six kids.

Prior to retiring in 1988, he worked for the city of Phoenix in the Field Engineering Division.

In retirement Richard’s enjoyment of nature, the river, his family, a cold beer and especially his dogs kept him happy and content. He was proud of his grandson Thomas, who inherited his best traits.

Casey passed away on January 10th and Richard joined her 35 days later. He died in his home on the Verde River with his dogs at his side.

His family: Lorraine Nelson, Karen (Robert) Warren, Kate (Brock) Blevins, Ivo Buddeke, Ian Buddeke and Lana (Mike) Lucas are inviting all friends to his grave side service at Middle Verde Cemetery on Wednesday, February 26th at 11:00 am.

When Richard passed, he was wearing a shirt that said,“Life is short, Opera is long, Wagner is forever.”

Information provided by survivors.