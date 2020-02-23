OFFERS
City of Sedona uptown roadwork plans for week of Feb. 24

Courtesy of City of Sedona

Courtesy of City of Sedona

mugshot photo
By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: February 23, 2020 1:02 p.m.

SEDONA - As the city of Sedona’s Uptown Roadway Improvements Project gets closer to completion, drivers are advised of a list of possible reroutes, one-lane flagging operations and nighttime road closures during the week of Feb. 24, according to a news release.

Median installation ongoing

Crews will continue installing the new median along SR 89A, from Forest Road to just north of Art Barn Road, throughout the week.

On Monday, Feb. 24, through Friday, Feb. 28, 6:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., one lane of traffic in both directions will be maintained while work is underway.

Asphalt paving operations to begin along State Route 89A

Starting Wednesday night, crews will begin asphalt paving operations along State Route 89A, from the new Schnebly Road roundabout to the crosswalk between Art Barn Road, Arroyo Roble Road and Apple Avenue from SR 89A to Mountain View Drive.

Crews will continue to pave southernly along sections of SR 89A, including the Jordan Road Roundabout and the Schnebly Road connector, throughout the remainder of the week. To minimize the impact, this portion of the work will be performed at night.

This work is highly weather dependent and may be altered or suspended if temperatures are too low.

From7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 26, through Friday, Feb. 28, 5 a.m, sections of SR 89A, from the new Schnebly Road Roundabout to Forest Road, along with and Apple Avenue, from SR 89A to Mountain View Drive, will be closed as asphalt paving operations occur.

Flaggers will be on-site to maintain one lane of traffic during paving operations, and if necessary, reroute motorists through the Uptown district.

Storm drain removal

In preparation of asphalt paving operations, crews will be removing and replacing a deteriorated storm drain and asphalt pavement along Jordan Road, between the Jordan Road Roundabout and Cedic Plaza Crosswalk.

On Monday, Feb. 24, and Tuesday, Feb. 25, 6:30 a.m. ro 4:30 p.m., Jordan Road will be closed to through traffic between the newly constructed roundabout and the Cedic Plaza crosswalk while work is underway.

Follow the marked detour signage to get to your destination.

Pedestrian and business access directly next to the construction will not be affected by this work.

Traffic control assistants in Uptown

The city of Sedona will have traffic control assistants managing traffic at the Uptown crosswalks on SR 89A during peak congestion, between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Friday to Sunday.

Overall project information

The goal is to have the major components of the project completed by the first day of spring, March 21, with full completion in summer.

For more information and to sign up for weekly project updates, go to simuptown.com.

