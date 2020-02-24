OFFERS
Chip Davis named new Yavapai County treasurer

Treasurer Chip Davis (right) is sworn in by Clerk of Board Kim Kapin. Yavapai County courtesy photo.

Originally Published: February 24, 2020 11:45 a.m.

Monday, at the special Yavapai County Board of Supervisors meeting, the board voted to make Chip Davis the new Yavapai County treasurer.

Davis was a five-term member of the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors. The newly appointed Yavapai County Treasurer said, “I look forward to serving the citizens of Yavapai County and having a very user-friendly Treasurer's Department. I am eager to hear from the residents of Yavapai County on how the Treasurer’s Office can serve them better.”

Yavapai County Board of Supervisors Chairman Craig Brown said, “Mr. Davis brings to the position of treasurer a lifetime of experience and knowledge of how to get things done in Yavapai County. He knows the staff and their capabilities and I believe he is the best person to meet the challenges he has in front of him.”

