Three candidates under consideration for Mingus School Board appointment

Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter will interview three candidates to fill a vacancy on the Mingus Union School Board today.

In addition, members of the community will have the chance to visit with Carter Feb. 24, 2-5 p.m., in the MUHS District Office, 1801 E Fir St., Cottonwood, to voice their preferences for this appointment.

“Those interested will have a short 10 minutes to support one or the other candidate if they wish,” said MUHS Superintendent Mike Westcott.

The three finalists for the school board post vacated by John McTurk are Austin Babcock of Clarkdale, Gregory Roeller of Cottonwood and Edmund T. Lisi of Verde Santa Fe.

Austin Babcock

In his application material sent to Carter, Babcock noted that he is the parent of one MUHS graduate, two students who currently Mingus and five more who eventually will attend Mingus.

He describes himself as a “Concerned parent and citizen looking to ensure a safe, fair, and honest learning environment for students to be successful and prepared for the future. Detailed and creative problem solver and planner. Open and willing to listen and compromise for the good of the whole.”

Babcock is also the Youth Leader for the LDS Church in Cottonwood.

Gregory Roeller

According to his application, Roeller previously worked at Mingus as a Mingus in security and as a shipping and receiving manager.

After moving to the Verde Valley in 2003, Roeller stated, “My passion and love for youth quickly grabbed me and I applied for a special education position at Mingus where I served for two years before I opened a much-needed home for abused and neglected youth in Cottonwood.”

Roeller also previously worked in special education at Camp Verde High School and was director of Cornville Food Bank.

Edmund (Terry) Lisi

Lisi recently retired after previously serving as the CTE engineering instructor at Mingus Union High School. Beginning in 2015, Lisi developed a 3-year engineering curricula that included courses in Introduction to Engineering, Engineering Applications, and Advanced Engineering.

“I found this experience to be most rewarding after spending 40-plus years as a mechanical engineer, during which time I traveled and worked extensively in Europe and Asia,” Lisi noted his letter of application.

He continued, “Education has been a major part of my life. Therein lays my interest in applying for this board vacancy.”

Carter is expected to announce his appointment later this week.