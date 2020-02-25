AARP Tax-Aide Services at Camp Verde Library
CAMP VERDE — Come to Camp Verde Community Library’s Founders Room from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesdays through April 14 for no-cost tax preparation and e-filing services for taxpayers of all ages by AARP Tax-Aide IRS-certified volunteers.
You need to bring the following items to help you prepare your tax return: previous year’s tax return; social security cards and/or ITIN notices/cards or other official documentation that show the taxpayer-identification numbers for every individual on your return; government-issued photo ID for each taxpayer; checking or savings account information if you want to direct deposit any refund or direct debit any amounts due; Identity Protection PIN (IP PIN) for each individual if applicable; income documents such as W-2 1099; deduction documents if doing itemized deductions, and 1095-A forms if you purchased insurance through the Marketplace (Exchange). Other forms may be necessary depending on your situation.
Camp Verde Community Library is located just off of Montezuma Castle Highway at 130 Black Bridge Road.
For more information, visit the library’s website at cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8380.
