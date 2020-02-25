OFFERS
Tue, Feb. 25
Weather  45.0° weather icon
Adoption Spotlight, Feb. 26: Daniel M.

Daniel M.longs for a family where he can spend time doing the little things, like visiting a new restaurant. Get to know him and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

Daniel M.longs for a family where he can spend time doing the little things, like visiting a new restaurant. Get to know him and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

Originally Published: February 25, 2020 10:32 a.m.

These are Arizona’s children: Daniel is always willing to lend a helpful hand, whether at home or in the classroom.

He longs for a family where he can spend time doing the little things, like visiting a new restaurant – especially if it’s serving Italian.

Get to know him and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

