Adoption Spotlight, Feb. 26: Daniel M.
Originally Published: February 25, 2020 10:32 a.m.
These are Arizona’s children: Daniel is always willing to lend a helpful hand, whether at home or in the classroom.
He longs for a family where he can spend time doing the little things, like visiting a new restaurant – especially if it’s serving Italian.
Get to know him and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
