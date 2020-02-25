Camp Verde to host trail plan meeting Thursday

Do you have ideas for the trail system throughout the Camp Verde area?

Join the Town of Camp Verde for a public open house where residents can provide input and learn about the Camp Verde Urban-Upland Trail Plan.

This is the public’s opportunity to help grow and improve the network of trails in and around Camp Verde.

The purpose of the trail plan is to unite recreational and community pathways - including on federal and state lands - into a single network of delineated, maintained, and branded trails that promote public health, economic activity, and recreational opportunities within the community.

The meeting will be Thursday, Feb. 27, 5-7 p.m., at the Camp Verde Middle School cafeteria. Arizona State University students in the Master of Urban and Environmental Planning (MUEP) program will be assisting with the public meeting.

If you can’t make the meeting, you are encouraged you take the trail survey at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CampVerdeTrails