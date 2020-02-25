OFFERS
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Feb. 25
Cottonwood Community band sets spring 2020 schedule

Originally Published: February 25, 2020 10:15 a.m.

COTTONWOOD — The Cottonwood Community Band is has announced its spring concert season.

The band will perform two concerts in March and two more in May, all starting at 3 p.m. and free to the public.

On March 15, the band will perform at Sedona United Methodist Church, and one week later, on March 22, will bring the same program to Mingus Union High School auditorium. Both concerts will begin at 3 p.m.

The March concerts will be rather unique, as the band has had the misfortune of losing both its conductor, Dr. Sy Brandon, and assistant conductor, Neil Manzenberger for health reasons, and with very short notice.

Four band member — Julie Lacksonen, Will Norris, Karen Steele, and Larry Rathbun — are qualified conductors and each will conduct three selections.

The March program will be eclectic, featuring a wide variety of music.

On May 3, the band will present a new program at the Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts, in Camp Verde, followed by another appearance Mingus Union High School on May 17.

The May shows will be themed around jazz, the great American art form. A medley called “Jazz It Up” by Victor Lopez, will be the opening number as well as the theme for the May concerts, which will also include selections by Hoagy Carmichael, Duke Ellington, Glenn Miller, Bobby Troup, and the great Louis Armstrong. The Dixieland combo will also make an appearance.

More details about the May concerts will be released at a later date.

