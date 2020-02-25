Cottonwood motorcycle officer a CHiP off old block

COTTONWOOD - Many people remember the nostalgic TV show CHiPs when they picture police officers riding motorcycles.

In Cottonwood, there is nothing nostalgic about two-wheel law enforcement. Motorcycles are an active tool of police enforcement.

Veteran officer Roger Scarim is the face of Cottonwood’s motorcycle patrols.

A certified motorcycle officer, Scarim is well-known to locals where he can be seen daily running radar on local roads or showing his motorcycle to children during community events.

Scarim first rode a motorcycle for the Cottonwood Police Department in 2001. It was a Kawasaki KZ1000, the same model used on CHiPs.

He now drives a new Harley-Davidson Electra Glide, after going through several motorcycles including a Victory and a Honda SP1300. The department recently received the Electra Glide through a grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, he said.

Other departments in the Verde Valley have motorcycles, he said, but none of them are running them during regular patrols.

Scarim said he really appreciates being a motorcycle officer for so many years in Cottonwood. He also said it’s a lot of fun.

The Electra Glide is his favorite motorcycle, but the department still owns the Honda. The Electra Glide’s 114-cubic-inch engine has enough power to get out of emergency situations, but it’s also comfortable, the officer said.

“It’s got a camera system on it,” which connects to his body camera, he said.

Scarim, a 21-year-veteran of Cottonwood PD, said there are many advantages in running patrol on a motorcycle as compared to a cruiser.

The officer said he can sometimes get to a call quicker and easier, especially in traffic.

He said motorcycles turn around much easier when making traffic stops on roads such as State Route 260.

Last Tuesday, Scarim was patrolling SR260 and by the time he drove his motorcycle from the Starbucks to Walmart, he spotted a speeder coming his way.

The officer quickly turned around in the middle lane and, with his lights flashing, stopped and ticketed the motorist for criminal speeding in the CVS parking lot.

“I think people like seeing the motorcycles,” he said, not necessarily referring to the ticket that follows. “There are not that many around anymore.”

“Kids really like the motorcycle,” the officer explained. So he takes it to community events with the department’s SWAT vehicle and K9 patrol.

Scarim said it is statistically more dangerous to ride patrol on a motorcycle, but he feels safer on one. He drives much more defensively and watches out more for other drivers. “I feel safer on a motorcycle,” he said.

The officer said he’s ridden motorcycles most of his life and rides a Harley-Davidson in his personal time.

He’s been in two crashes on a motorcycle while working for the Cottonwood Police Department. He was not injured seriously. Scarim is quick to add that he’s also been in a couple of crashes in cruisers in which he also patrols.

Scarim has pursued a couple of fleeing vehicles on a motorcycle, but usually other police officers join in the chase with marked units.

Scarim said he’s lucky he can ride all year long in Arizona, and it doesn’t matter if it’s day or night. In the summer, it can get hot with the equipment and vest that weigh over 20 pounds.

The motorcycle officer said he runs speed patrols in locations where they have received a lot of citizen complaints or there have been a lot of accidents.

Many police agencies that have motorcycle patrols have gone to Hondas, BMWs or Kawasakis, he said.

He prefers Harley Davisdon. “I love it,” he said of the Electra Glide.

“I get people all the time who go ‘what kind of bike is that?” he said.

He is glad to answer that question.

He follows it up by issuing by a speeding ticket.