Editorial: Short-term rental debate needs focus on definition of single-family zoning

The ongoing legislative debate over how much and what kind of control Arizona cities and towns should have over the short-term rental industry.

That debate needs to be narrowed down to allow cities and towns to re-define exactly what is and what is not allowed in neighborhoods zoned as single-family residential.

It’s not just vacation rentals that have diluted the concept of single-family residential neighborhoods. Cottonwood City Councilman Michael Mathews recently raised similar points about the inclusion of mobile tiny homes in traditional single-family neighborhoods.

From various fronts, the traditional concept “neighborhood” is being challenged. That leaves us with the question of who is best up to the task of dealing with that challenge: State lawmakers or your local city/town council?

Already, we’ve seen the result of what happens when Arizona lawmakers and the governor believe they are smarter than their elected municipal counterparts.

As Paradise Valley resident Chris Thompson told state lawmakers last week, “We now have a proliferation of neighborhood motels in our area that were not there before. You broke our neighborhoods.”

And as Jerome Town Council Member Mandy Worth told lawmakers, ““It’s brought in corporate and large money people who are buying up houses, kicking people out.”

The situation has gotten so bad, Worth said, that the tiny community is having problems finding people to work for the city or staff the volunteer fire department.

And, as Arizona Senate President Karen Fann said earlier this year, “They’ve found a loophole that they are now building, if you will, mini hotels and motels in residential neighborhoods.”

In some Arizona communities, Sedona being a textbook example, the concept of single-family residential zoning has been gutted. What once were family neighborhoods are now lodging districts.

Municipal and county governments created single-family zoning codes for a reason. When the legislature dictated, through SB 1350, that cities and counties had no regulatory authority over short-term rentals, the state, in effect, rendered single-family zoning meaningless.

For example, Cottonwood’s zoning code specifically states single-family residential zones are “intended to promote and preserve low-density single-family residential development. Regulations and property development standards are designed to protect the single-family residential character of the district and to prohibit all incompatible activities.”

With SB 1350, Cottonwood was no longer able to “protect the single-family residential character of the district and to prohibit all incompatible activities.”

The obvious best solution to the problem is for the state to wash its hands of SB 1350 and allow cities and towns to define what is allowed in single-family neighborhoods.

Short of that, the state needs to decide if short-term rentals should be allowed in traditional single-family residential neighborhoods. Or, in the alternative, should cities and towns be allowed to create a new zoning classification that defines where such commercial lodging homes are allowed to operate?

If short-term rentals are going to continue to be allowed in single-family residential zones, there needs to be a firm definition of rental permanency or duration.

Historically, rental properties found their place in single-family residential zones because, in most cases, lease agreements called for renters to live in the home for six months to a year. That preserved the concept of neighborhood.

The loophole created with vacation rentals is that suddenly these very same homes had people coming and going as if it were – in the words of Sen. Fann – a mini hotel. The concept, the feel, the very tradition of what made up a neighborhood was lost.

All of the above is not to say there is not a place in communities for short-term rentals. It’s obvious they are here to stay. It’s also obvious the law of supply and demand proves they are a commodity with strong consumer appeal.

It’s their place in traditional neighborhoods that needs to be addressed.

Single-family residential neighborhoods are no place for lodging districts.